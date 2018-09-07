Insane Clown Posse Is Colorado Bound — Whoop Whoop

The Insane Clown Posse, that hatchet-wielding, Faygo-spraying horrorcore duo, has announced a Colorado Springs concert at the Black Sheep on October 27.

The show will be thrown by independent promoter Soda Jerk Presents, which once had a stronghold in Denver at such venues as the Marquis and the Summit, but was bought out in the Mile High market by corporate giant Live Nation, which now runs those spots.

Miss Soda Jerk? Want to catch the Posse? Head south, young Juggalos.