Insane Clown Posse played the Boulder Theater last September, celebrating the twenty-year anniversary of The Great Milenko.
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall

Insane Clown Posse Is Colorado Bound — Whoop Whoop

Kyle Harris | September 7, 2018 | 10:41am
AA

The Insane Clown Posse, that hatchet-wielding, Faygo-spraying horrorcore duo, has announced a Colorado Springs concert at the Black Sheep on October 27.

The show will be thrown by independent promoter Soda Jerk Presents, which once had a stronghold in Denver at such venues as the Marquis and the Summit, but was bought out in the Mile High market by corporate giant Live Nation, which now runs those spots. 

Miss Soda Jerk? Want to catch the Posse? Head south, young Juggalos.

Juggalos gathered in Boulder at the September Insane Clown Posse concert.
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall

While other rappers like Tech N9ne have brought greater lyrical skill to horrorcore, ICP pioneered the genre back in the ’90s and has held the throne — but not without having to beat back some competitors, including the act's protégés in the spin-off group Twiztid.

The two acts once shared the ICP label, Psychopathic Records, and would rarely be seen without each other, but Twiztid spun so far off course from the Insane Clown Posse brand that the group launched a competing label, Majik Ninja Entertainment. Today the two companies have a tense rivalry that sometimes comes off as authentic beef and at other times looks a lot like a corny WWE spat. (Twiztid will play Denver's Roxy Theatre on October 20, just a week before ICP hits this square state.)

Despite all the drama (and even FBI scrutiny and a well-publicized Juggalo March on Washington), Juggalo purists know that if you want a real-deal horrorcore experience, you won't settle for anything less than the Insane Clown Posse — which is why we expect the whole Juggalo family to be whoop whoop-ing in the Springs.

Tickets to the all-ages ICP extravaganza (yes, expect Juggalo babies) are currently on sale for $32.50 to $35. That's a cheap price for a concert experience that Westword described as "nothing short of religious" — at least, if this October 2018 show is anything like the band's 2017 Boulder spectacle.

Insane Clown Posse, Saturday, October 27, The Black Sheep, 2106 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, $32.50-$35.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

