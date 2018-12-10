 


Kacey Musgraves is coming to the Paramount Theatre in February.EXPAND
Kacey Musgraves Announces Red Rocks Show After Grammy Nominations

Kyle Harris | December 10, 2018 | 11:02am
Kacey Musgraves, currently on the Oh, What a World Tour, announced today, December 10, that she will be performing in June at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Her Red Rocks show, along with two Tedeschi Trucks Band concerts on June 29 announced earlier this morning, break what had appeared to be a drought of female artists headlining the venue in 2019; out of the first thirty-some concerts announced, not one was fronted exclusively by a woman.

Musgraves, who just released an old-timey country song, "Kansas City Star," has been nominated for four 2018 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Golden Hour, Best Country Solo Performance for "Butterflies" and Best Country Song for "Space Cowboy."

She'll be performing on June 26, and tickets for the Red Rocks concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 14, at AXS.

For more information about the tour and concert, visit Musgraves's website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

