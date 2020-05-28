Levitt Pavilion Denver Postpones July Concerts

Last month, Levitt Pavilion Denver announced it was pushing back its opening date for free concerts from May to July over COVID-19 concerns. The nonprofit, which usually books fifty free concerts per summer at Ruby Hill Park, just announced that it's pushing back all concerts slated for July to 2021.

The venue is still considering starting concerts in August, and when it does, the venue plans to take extra precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

"When we open for the 2020 season, we will be adding multiple hand sanitizer stations to be scattered around the venue and will be encouraging responsible social distancing on our vast lawn," Chris Zacher, executive director of Levitt Pavilion Denver, wrote in a message to supporters last month. "Most importantly, we will be welcoming all of you back to the Levitt lawn to sing, dance, and celebrate the strength and resolve of our community."

Governor Jared Polis has signaled large-scale concerts will not be permitted until there is a vaccine, a cure or herd immunity to COVID-19, and many concert promoters are already pushing back shows until 2021.

In the meantime, Levitt Pavilion is hosting its online concert series, Levitt in Your Living Room every Wednesday at 6 p.m. on its Facebook page. Enjoy upcoming performances from Knuckle Pups, Whippoorwill and more.