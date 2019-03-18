Mumford & Sons Add Second Denver Date

The Americana darlings in Mumford & Sons are embarking on a world tour in support of their new album, Delta, that will wrap up with two Denver stops — the first of which has already sold out.
The band will play Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard in Greenwood Village, at 7:30 p.m. August 15 (sold out) and again on August 16.
Tickets to the second show, $39.95 to $99.50, will be available at AXS or 888-929-7849 starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22.
The full list of dates:
March 11—Columbus, OH—Nationwide Arena
March 12—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena
March 14—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena
March 16—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena
March 17—Raleigh, NC—PNC Arena
March 18—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum (SOLD OUT)
March 20—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena
March 22—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)
March 23—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at The BJCC
March 25—Indianapolis, IN—Bankers Life Field House
March 27—Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena
March 29—Chicago, IL—United Center (SOLD OUT)
March 30—Madison, WI—Kohl Center (SOLD OUT)
March 31—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum
April 25—Lisbon, Portugal—Altice Arena
April 27—Barcelona, Spain—Palau Sant Jordi
April 29—Milan, Italy—Medialanum Forum (SOLD OUT)
May 1—Munich, Germany—Olympiahalle
May 3—Vienna, Austria—Stadthalle (SOLD OUT)
May 5—Basel, Switzerland—St. Jakobshalle
May 7—Paris, France—Zenith (SOLD OUT)
May 8—Luxembourg, Luxembourg—Rockhal (SOLD OUT)
May 9—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Ziggo Dome (SOLD OUT)
May 11—Berlin, Germany—Mercedes Benz Arena
May 13—Frankfurt, Germany—Festhalle
May 15—Cologne, Germany—Lanxess Arena
May 17—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena
May 18—Gothenburg, Sweden—Scandinavium (SOLD OUT)
May 19—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum
May 21—Stockholm, Sweden—Ericsson Globe
June 1—London, U.K.—Gentlemen of the Road X All Points East Festival
June 2—Liverpool, U.K.—Echo Arena
June 4—Sheffield, U.K.—Fly DSA Arena
June 6—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Arena
June 10—Cardiff, U.K.—Motorpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)
June 14-15—Dublin, Ireland—Gentlemen of the Road presents Malahide Castle
June 21-23—Scheessel, Germany—Hurricane Festival
June 21-23—Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany—Southside Festival
June 27-30—Werchter, Belgium—Rock Werchter Festival
August 3—Los Angeles, CA—Banc of California Stadium (tickets on sale 3/15)
August 5—Portland, OR—Moda Center (tickets on-sale 3/15)
August 7—Vancouver, BC—BC Place Stadium (tickets on-sale 3/15)
August 9—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre (tickets on sale 3/15)
August 11—Missoula, MT—Ogren Park at Allegiance Field (tickets on sale 3/15)
August 13—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre (tickets on sale 3/15)
August 15—Greenwood Village, CO—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
August 16—Greenwood Village, CO—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (tickets on sale 3/22)
