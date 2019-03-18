Mumford & Sons Add Second Denver Date

The Americana darlings in Mumford & Sons are embarking on a world tour in support of their new album, Delta, that will wrap up with two Denver stops — the first of which has already sold out.

The band will play Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard in Greenwood Village, at 7:30 p.m. August 15 (sold out) and again on August 16.

Tickets to the second show, $39.95 to $99.50, will be available at AXS or 888-929-7849 starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22.