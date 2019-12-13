 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Nathaniel Rateliff and John Prine released two singles on December 13.EXPAND
Rett Rogers

Nathaniel Rateliff and John Prine Drop Singles to Support Nonprofits

Kyle Harris | December 13, 2019 | 2:42pm
AA

Nathaniel Rateliff and John Prine released The Marigold Singles: Nathaniel Rateliff With John Prine, a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl including new takes on two Prine classics: "Sam Stone" and "Summer's End."

The record is the first in a series of songs Rateliff is releasing through Stax Records with other artists; profits from these songs will go to support his Marigold Project, a foundation he set up to fund economic and social justice organizations around the country.

The foundation has supported Denver-based nonprofits and national organizations working on harm reduction, veteran's issues, social justice, poverty and gun-safety laws.

The money from the Prine collaboration will go to fund two nonprofits: the Harm Reduction Coalition, a national group championing the health and rights of drug users, and the Sierra Club Foundation Military Outdoors Program, which works to ensure veterans have access to the outdoors when they return home from service.

"Sam Stone," which Rateliff sings in a new recording with Prine, is a raw song about veterans and addiction. Prine's "Summer's End," which Rateliff sings with Courtney Marie Andrews, is an equally stirring plea to a person suffering from isolation to return home.

The singles dropped today, December 13, the same day Rateliff is slated to play the first of his annual holiday concerts at the Mission Ballroom with his band the Night Sweats and the legendary singer Mavis Staples.

Rateliff plans to release his upcoming solo record in early 2020 and has a long year of touring ahead, along with a handful of collaborations, including more Marigold Singles.

Purchase your own copy of Rateliff-Prine collaboration here.

  • Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Marquis Theater - CO 2009 Larimer Street Denver CO 80202
    2009 Larimer Street, Denver CO 80202

  • Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Fillmore Auditorium - Colorado 1510 Clarkson Denver CO 80218
    1510 Clarkson, Denver CO 80218

  • Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Stargazer's Theatre 10 S. Parkside Drive Colorado Springs CO 80910
    10 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs CO 80910

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and opener Mavis Staples play the Mission Ballroom at 8 p.m. on December 13 and 14. For more information about these sold-out shows, go to the Mission Ballroom website.

Hear a track from The Marigold Singles: Nathaniel Rateliff With John Prine and more favorites from Westword writers on our Westword Staff Picks playlist.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

