Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at Ball Arena and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Midwest emo-rockers Story of the Year will be celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the band's hit album Page Avenue, and will be playing it in its entirety at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, November 15. Tickets are $34.50-$39.50 and go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale Dates
BALL ARENA
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: 19th Annual Holiday Show: With Mt. Joy and Jaime Wyatt, Fri., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $25-$129.50
BELLCO THEATRE
Loona: Mon., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., $121-$200
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Sol: Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $18-$22
Allison Russell: The Returner Tour: Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Brujeria: Esto Es Tour 2023: With Piñata Protest and No/Mas, Tue., Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m., $27.50-$32.50
BOULDER THEATER
Kaivon: Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$30
The 2nd Annual Colorado Sound Music Awards: With Gasoline Lollipops, iZCALLi and 2MX2, Mon., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $35
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Fever Ray: Fall 2023 Tour: With Christeene, Fri., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $39.75-$69.75
FOX THEATRE
Steely Dead: Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $10
Thunderboogie: With People In Between and Cellar Smellar, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
American Aquarium: Wed., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $25-$30
GOTHIC THEATRE
Barns Courtney: Supernatural World Tour: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $25
The Railbenders: With The Jons, Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $25-$30
HI-DIVE
Flora de la Luna (EP Release Party): With Los Narwhals and Princess Dewclaw., Sat., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $12-$15
MARQUIS THEATER
Loumuzik: Fri., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $20
Artix: Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $25
Mike Steel: Sat., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $20
Magnolia Park: With poptropicaslutz!, TX2 and 408, Wed., Oct. 25, 6 p.m., $20
Big Wreck: Thu., Dec. 14, 7 p.m., $25
MISSION BALLROOM
Disco Lines: Good Good Tour: With Ship Wrek, INJI and Kaleena Zanders, Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $29.95
OGDEN THEATRE
Story of the Year: 20 Years of Page Avenue: With Four Year Strong and Youth Fountain, Wed., Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., $34.50-$39.50
Koan Sound presents: Led by Ancient Light: With edIT, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $29.50
John Craigie: Keep It Warm Tour 2023: With Madeline Hawthorne, Sat., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $29.95
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
An Evening With Tori Kelly: Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $39.50-$55
Pert Near Sandstone: With Henhouse Prowlers, Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$25
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Cody Jinks: With Clutch and Tennessee Jet, Sat., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $65-$300
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Zephr (Cassette Release Party): With Black Dots and Leading Causes, Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Alex Dunn: With Blair Borax, Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$13
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
The Taylor Party (Taylor Swift Night): Sat., Oct. 14, 7 & 8 p.m., $15-$25
Dragonforce: With Amaranthe, Nanowar of Steel and Edge of Paradise, Tue., Nov. 14, 6 p.m., $30
Dirty Honey: Can't Find the Brakes Tour: With Austin Meade, Thu., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $27.50
