Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at Ball Arena and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates



Denver's folk-rock heroes Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats return to Ball Arena for the group's nineteenth annual holiday show on Friday, December 15. Tickets are $25-$129.50 and go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m.Midwest emo-rockers Story of the Year will be celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the band's hit album, and will be playing it in its entirety at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, November 15. Tickets are $34.50-$39.50 and go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:With Mt. Joy and Jaime Wyatt, Fri., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $25-$129.50Mon., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., $121-$200Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $18-$22Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$30With PiƱata Protest and No/Mas, Tue., Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m., $27.50-$32.50Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$30With Gasoline Lollipops, iZCALLi and 2MX2, Mon., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $35With Christeene, Fri., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $39.75-$69.75Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $10With People In Between and Cellar Smellar, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18.Wed., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $25-$30Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $25With The Jons, Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $25-$30With Los Narwhals and Princess Dewclaw., Sat., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $12-$15Fri., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $20Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $25Sat., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $20With poptropicaslutz!, TX2 and 408, Wed., Oct. 25, 6 p.m., $20Thu., Dec. 14, 7 p.m., $25With Ship Wrek, INJI and Kaleena Zanders, Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $29.95With Four Year Strong and Youth Fountain, Wed., Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., $34.50-$39.50With edIT, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $29.50With Madeline Hawthorne, Sat., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $29.95Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $39.50-$55With Henhouse Prowlers, Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$25With Clutch and Tennessee Jet, Sat., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $65-$300With Black Dots and Leading Causes, Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $10-$13With Blair Borax, Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$13Sat., Oct. 14, 7 & 8 p.m., $15-$25With Amaranthe, Nanowar of Steel and Edge of Paradise, Tue., Nov. 14, 6 p.m., $30With Austin Meade, Thu., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $27.50