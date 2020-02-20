Nick Cave, Bauhaus and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds perform at the Mission Ballroom on October 8.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, who released Ghosteen last October, headline the Mission Ballroom on Thursday, October 8, in support of the album. Tickets, $59.95 to $125, go on sale Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m.

The original lineup of Bauhaus, with Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J, stops at the Mission Ballroom on Friday, September 25. Tickets, $85 to $150, go on sale Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m.

AJR brings its Everything Everywhere Tour to the Pepsi Center on Thursday, August 13, with Ashe opening. Tickets, $39.50 to $79.50, go on sale Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Groundation: Fri., May 29, 8 p.m.

BLACK SHEEP

Dinosaur Pile-Up: Wed., May 20, 7 p.m.

The Emo Night Tour: Fri., May 1, 8:30 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



White Denim: With Chris Forsyth, The Whiffs, Fri., March 27, 9 p.m. and Sat., March 28, 9 p.m., $25-$27.

BOULDER THEATER

Microbreweries for the Environment: Ft. the Lonesome Days, the River Arkansas, Flash Mountain Flood, Fri., April 24, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Azizi Gibson: Sun., April 26, 8 p.m., $17-$50.

Bass Inferno: Ft. Virtual Riot, Shiverz, Akeos and more, Fri., April 3, 9 p.m., $6.66-$40.

Bluegrass Generals: Ft. Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall, Paul Hoffman, Fri., May 15, 9 p.m., Sat., May 16, 9 p.m., $22-$30.

The Green House Band & Indie Jam 500 Band: With Zoltan, Sat., April 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

The Loving Hour: Ft. members of the Main Squeeze, TAUK, KDTU with Zeta June, Thu., Feb. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Magic Beans: With Space Bacon, Dizgo, Fri., March 27, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

Method Man & Redman x Action Bronson: With Afroman, RDGLDGRN, Little Stranger, Sun., April 19, 8 p.m., $49.95-$79.95.

Phora: With Marteen, Sat., Feb. 29, 9 p.m., $28-$153.

Ryan Beatty: Tue., May 12, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

Toubab Krewe: With Kessel Run, Desmond Jones, Sat., March 14, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

DAZZLE

Derek Gripper: Mon., April 20, 6:30 p.m., $17-$35.

Ron Carter Trio: Wed., May 6, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Thu., May 7, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30-$65.

ELLIE CAULKINS OPERA HOUSE

The Masked Singer National Tour: Wed., July 15, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$89.50.

1STBANK CENTER



Parkway Drive: With Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, Fit for a King, Wed., Aug. 26, 6:45 p.m., $32.50-$45.

FOX THEATRE

Kind Hearted Strangers: With Famous Men, the Deer Creek Sharp Shooters, Sat., April 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Minnesota: With EastGhost, Thelem, Thook, Sun., April 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Altopalo: Fri., May 8, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

GBH: Fri., June 5, 9 p.m., $20-$30.

Surfer Blood: Tue., May 19, 8 p.m., $16-$18.

GOTHIC THEATRE

The English Beat: Fri., April 24, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

Stephen Malkmus: With Qais Essar & the Magik Carpet, Sat., July 11, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

LARIMER LOUNGE



99 Neighbors: Mon., March 2, 8 p.m., $15.75-$18.

Ambar Lucid: Tue., May 5, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Benee: Sat., May 2, 9 p.m., $20.

Kadavar: Wed., April 15, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Punjahbae: Fri., March 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

LOST LAKE



Blood Cultures: Sat., May 2, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Death and All His Friends: Feat. Cooper of 888, Thu., March 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Diggin' Dirt: Thu., May 7, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Morsel & Buffalo Commons: Sat., April 25, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

MARQUIS THEATER

The Cybertronic Spree: Tue., March 31, 7 p.m., $13.50-$18.

Darkest Hour: Thu., April 16, 7 p.m., $20.

Kainalu: With Nouveau Riche, Kaitlyn Williams, Wed., March 25, 7 p.m., $15.

Old Man Saxon: Sat., May 23, 8 p.m., $20.

Strawberry Girls: Wed., April 22, 7 p.m., $15.

MISSION BALLROOM

Bauhaus: Ft. Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, David J, Fri., Sept. 25, 9 p.m., $85-$150.

Lewis Capaldi: With Rhys Lewis, Fri., July 24, 7:30 p.m., $35.95-$79.95.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Thu., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $59.95-$125.

Purity Ring: Mon., March 30, 8 p.m., $28.50-$31.

MOON ROOM

Deal Casino: Wed., March 18, 7 p.m., $10.

Makeout: Mon., April 27, 6 p.m., $15-$25.

War of Ages: Wed., March 4, 6 p.m., $15.

OGDEN THEATRE

G Herbo: With King Von, Lil Loaded, Shaun Sloan and Pretty Savage, Tue., March 24, 8 p.m., $25.95-$59.95.

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

Balkan Bump: Fri., April 24, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

Darius: Sun., April 5, 9 p.m., $20-$22.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Eve 6: With Alien Ant Farm and Potty Mouth, Fri., May 29, 8 p.m., $28.

Front 242: With the Young Gods, Blackcell, Wed., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $35.

Slim Cessna's Auto Club: With the BellRays and Snakes, Thu., May 14, 8 p.m., $15.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

BLIPPI The Musical: Sun., June 21, 2 & 5:30 p.m., $25.45-$65.45.

Happy Together Tour 2020: Featuring the Turtles, the Association, Mark Lindsay (formerly of Paul Revere & the Raiders), the Buckinghams, the Vogues and the Cowsills, Fri., Aug. 28, 8 p.m., $35.50-$85.50.

Lennon Stella: With Kevin Garrett, Fri., June 19, 8 p.m., $32.50.

Nazareth and Head East: Wed., May 13, 7:30 p.m., $35-$65.

PEPSI CENTER

AJR: With Ashe, Thu., Aug. 13, 6 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.

Korn & Faith No More: Fri., Aug. 7, 6 p.m., $39.50-$125.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Keb' Mo': Wed., July 8, 8 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: Tue., May 19, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Big Wild: With Bob Moses (club set), Crooked Colours, Mild Mind, Fri., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$76.

Rascal Flatts: With King Calaway, Wed., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $39.25-$109.25.

Steve Miller Band / Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: With Gary Mule Deer, Mon., Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.

STS9: With Shpongle, MIZE (7/24), Tycho, Chrome Sparks (7/25), Fri., July 24, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 25, 6 p.m.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Najee: Fri., May 29, 10 p.m., $35-$45.

Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra: Fri., May 22, 10 p.m., $35-$45.

SUMMIT

Lola Black: With Grind Cat Grind, Bound By Years, Killing Creation, Letters From The Sun, Royals, Fri., March 13, 6 p.m., $8.10-$10.79.

Monxx: Fri., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $10-$19.50.

The Orcastrator: Fri., May 8, 7 p.m., $10.

STS9: Thu., July 23, 8 p.m.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Steff Mahan: Thu., April 16, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14.

