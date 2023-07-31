Nine-Year-Old Rapper London Monroe Releases New Single With Dad, Marcus Smith

For young Denver hip-hopper London Monroe, music is child's play.
In the music video for the nine-year-old's newest single, “Skate,” Monroe and her father, Marcus Smith, join forces to celebrate one of their favorite hobbies. Riding around the roller rink in a bright-pink retro getup, Monroe glides through the lyrics with energy and sass, following the course of her father, who raps and produces under the moniker M6 and is reconnecting with his craft through his daughter.
“Skating is our thing, so it's only right that we collab on a song that we enjoy doing the activity together," says Smith. "I created it, and then I pretty much just handed it to her and was like, ‘Practice this.’”
Monroe has been releasing music since she was seven, when she took an interest in her father’s work and released her first single, "Fleek," in 2021. Since then, Monroe and Smith have done six singles, a catalogue of on-screen appearances and a children’s book, London Monroe and Snowball ’Yo: Inside a Rainbow, written by Smith and published in 2022.
Snowball ’Yo, the supporting character in the book, also makes an appearance in the video, dancing with Smith, Monroe and her friends as the daddy-daughter duo hand off lyrics during the R&B chorus. Monroe’s strong delivery, high production value and wholesome lyrical content present a promising future for the starlet, who celebrated her ninth birthday on June 25.
Behind much of her success, however, are her parents, who support their daughter’s nascent career at every step. Her father expanded on his hip-hop career to become a renaissance man, learning web and graphic design, cinematography, public relations and management in addition to his day job as an electrician. "Everything I once paid for, I learned how to do,” he says.
As M6, Smith opened for the likes of Nas, Ja Rule and other household names, but he eventually became disillusioned with the industry. Around age thirty, he began to notice how mainstream wealthy rappers still focused their music on their past lifestyles. And Smith, who finished school only to return mid-career to pursue a degree in web design, couldn't see how his own circumstances would translate into the type of music that sold records.
“I’m a whole traffic electrician. I’m running projects — I’m not in the projects no more," he notes. "So that’s what made me really want to stop making music altogether, because I felt like it was not for a better cause, just putting out poison to the world.”
Then Monroe's interest reignited his passion. Smith's most recent single, “Rain,” blends trap beats and full-kit rock-and-roll with punk-inspired vocals that convey apologies for mistakes in the past. Monroe’s trademark positivity and wholesome vibes reflect similar goals — spreading ideas of inclusion, equality and acceptance to a youthful population.
“Kids are sponges," Smith says. "They absorb this, and as parents, you can’t lock your kid in a room, but I don’t think [what they hear] is always the best. So what me and her can do is put out some positive stuff.”
In keeping with the same theme, Smith’s children’s book, which is available at Barnes & Noble as well as Amazon, lays out a story of empowerment. As Monroe’s character overpowers her critics with the assistance of Snowball ’Yo (Monroe’s own contribution, according to her father), the two search for the inside of a rainbow. The final page depicts a line of diverse individuals, in the animated style embraced by many of Monroe’s media, joined hand in hand under a rainbow.
“The very first thing I wanted to do, and did do, was to turn her into a brand," says Smith of Monroe. "There’s a million rappers, but I think a brand sets the standard and really can’t be mimicked.”
Monroe's brand has even gained traction in Hollywood, according to Smith, who received the whispers of movie prospects for the book from producers associated with such big-name productions as Deadpool. With Monroe’s brand registered as an LLC, Smith’s hopes are high for more offers of this kind in the future as the universe of London Monroe expands.
In addition to Smith, Monroe’s mother plays a prominent role behind the scenes, creating Monroe’s distinct technicolor style with her clothes, hair and makeup. Though separated, she and Smith remain close friends, jointly committed to their daughter. Monroe reciprocates the sentiment, identifying her family among her primary influences.
“Either my inspirations are my family, or I like listening to Drake, Nas, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B,” Monroe says, citing her mom as the primary source of her taste.
“She probably got the Nas from me,” her father retorts with a laugh.
With a new single and music video out, a children’s book on the shelves and more in the works, Monroe remains grounded in the simple pleasures of the experience, like skating around with her friends and enjoying an extra birthday cake while she records. The shy nine-year-old remains committed to the authentic pleasure that her music brings.
“I like making the videos and challenging myself and having fun,” Monroe says.
"Skate" is streaming on all platforms. London Monroe and Snowball ’Yo: Inside a Rainbow, Monroe's music and her social media can be found on her website.