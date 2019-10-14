Thom Yorke Coming to Mission Ballroom in 2020

Thom Yorke cemented his place in alternative-rock history as the lead singer of Radiohead. But Yorke has also had an impressive solo career, issuing an album this year called ANIMA.
Yorke is currently embarking on a North American and European tour, and just announced he will stop in Denver in 2020. He'll perform at the Mission Ballroom on April 8.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, October 18, at 10 a.m. at axs.com.
