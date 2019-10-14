 


Thom Yorke at the Paramount Theatre on December 11, 2018.EXPAND
Thom Yorke at the Paramount Theatre on December 11, 2018.
Jon Solomon

Thom Yorke Coming to Mission Ballroom in 2020

Ana Campbell | October 14, 2019 | 8:35am
Thom Yorke cemented his place in alternative-rock history as the lead singer of Radiohead. But Yorke has also had an impressive solo career, issuing an album this year called ANIMA.

Yorke is currently embarking on a North American and European tour, and just announced he will stop in Denver in 2020. He'll perform at the Mission Ballroom on April 8.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, October 18, at 10 a.m. at axs.com

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards along the way for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

