The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Bootleg: Munly and the Lupercalians
Karl Christian Krumpholz | February 11, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Rebecca Vera of Munly & the Lupercalians: “The now-defunct Stanley Film Festival was an independent horror film festival in Estes Park at the Stanley Hotel, which provided the inspiration for Stephen King’s The Shining. We were asked to play closing night by a close friend, Brit Withey, former artistic director of the Denver Film Festival (he passed away unexpectedly last year and is sorely missed). I had the impression we were one of the first ‘loud’ bands to play the hotel, as there was a great uproar about noise by the restaurant and bar staff next door during sound check.

“We opened for actor Elijah Wood, of Lord of the Rings fame, who deejayed an eclectic international mix of ’70s to ’90s vinyl at midnight. I don’t think he had any idea what he was witnessing. He was kind enough to pose for a keepsake photo with us, taken by Gary Isaacs. Later, in the wee hours of the night, there was a ceremony held in the tunnels beneath the Stanley. I ran into Wood there, who had questions about our costumes. We shared a moment of appreciation for each other’s work.”

Munly and the Lupercalians’s new album, Kinnery of Lupercalia: Undelivered Legion, will be released later in 2020.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

