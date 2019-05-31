Every Red Rocks Amphitheatre Concert in June 2019

Fingers crossed, June at Red Rocks will deliver better weather than the slushy stormy nights of May. Whatever storms move in, Denver's readying itself for a stunning month of music, from EDM to pop to rock to country to jam-bands galore. Without further ado, here's every concert happening at Red Rocks in June.

moe.

Saturday, June 1

Moe. is the first heavyweight jam band to take to the Red Rocks stage in June. The throw-back act is a perennial favorite. Expect winding solos and wafts of smoke floating about the risers. Openers include Mike Gordon and White Denim.

Parade of Bass with Dillon Francis

Sunday, June 2

Popular DJ and producer Dillion Francis will be a magnet for the city's bass heads looking to party under the stars. He will be joined by Diesel, Eptic, Blunts & Blondes, Spock B2B Uber and Decadon for a night of heavy electronic music.

Ghostbusters with Ramakhandra, YaSi and Nancy Norton

Monday, June 3

The Denver Film Society's Film on the Rocks series gives local acts one of the few chances they have to play at Red Rocks. This edition, with the classic comedy-horror film Ghostbusters, will include performances by Ramakhandra, pop diva YaSi and comedian Nancy Norton.

Billie Eilish

Wednesday, June 5

Brooding teenage star Billie Eilish will perform her minimalist moody bedroom pop that has wowed music lovers worldwide. She will be joined by Denzel Curry.

Brit Floyd

Thursday, June 6

Pink Floyd fans will be thrilled to see Brit Floyd's Another Brick In the Wall Tour, which will give Denver a night of classic rock in celebration of the fortieth anniversary of The Wall.

Michael Franti and Spearhead

Friday, June 7

Michael Franti, the soulful hip-hop/folk/rock crooner who has devoted himself to making this world a better place, will be headlining Red Rocks with his band Spearhead. He will be joined by Snarky Puppy and Victoria Canal.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Saturday, June 8

Born in Colorado in 1984, Big Head Todd and the Monsters will be returning to Red Rocks to play for their hometown fans. The group will be joined by Toad the Wet Sproket and Colin Hay for a night of upbeat rock.

Dispatch

Sunday, June 9

The Boston-based indie-roots band Dispatch has reunited and will stopping by Red Rocks on its Summer Stops 2019 tour. The Record Company will open the show.

Sublime With Rome

Monday, June 10

Eric Wilson, once a member of Sublime, will be joining forces with singer and guitarist Rome Ramierez when Sublime With Rome comes to Colorado to play a gaggle of Sublime covers. Soja, Common Kings and Seranation will lend support.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Tuesday, June 11

The Appalachian indie-rockers in Rainbow Kitten Surprise will surely slay Red Rocks with a high-energy set. They will be joined by Caamp.

Young the Giant and Fitz & the Tantrums

Wednesday, June 12

Get ready for a night of earnest pop indie-rock when the California band Young the Giant co-headlines with the neo-soul act Fitz & the Tantrums.

San Holo

Thursday, June 13

The Dutch DJ Sander van Dijck, who plays under the moniker San Holo, will be at Red Rocks with Shallou, Clams Casino, Chet Porter, Taska Black and Duskus B2B Eastghost.

Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals

Friday, June 14

Rapper Anderson .Paak, who has developed a standout sound and reputation for smart lyrics, is back in Denver, headlining the Rocks with his band, the Free Nationals, on the Best Teef in the Game Tour.

Lettuce

Saturday, June 15

Known for its neo-funk prowess, the band Lettuce – which has two Denver members – will bring its jams back to town.

Nahko and Medicine for the People and Trevor Hall

Sunday, June 16

Nahko Bear, the frontman for the world music group Nahko and Medicine for the People, is back at the Rocks with socially conscious songs. He will be co-headlining with singer-songwriter Trevor Hall.

Mean Girls

Monday, June 17

Film on the Rocks continues with the classic comedy, Mean Girls. Denver bands Tyto Alba and Briffaut will perform.

Turnpike Troubadours

Tuesday, June 18

Red Rocks goes country when Turnpike Troubadours come to Morrison with Pat Green, American Aquarium and Parker McCollum. The Troubadours have had a rough May, cancelling a string of shows. Here's to a better June.

Zedd on the Rocks

Wednesday, June 19

Anton Zaslavski, who performs as Zedd, will be cranking up house music at the amphitheater, along with Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips and Dwilly. Be prepared to call in sick on Thursday.

John Fogerty

Thursday, June 20

John Fogerty, one of the founders of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will be breaking out the band's classics for a night of nostalgia under the starts. Get ready for a "Bad Moon Rising."

Umphrey's McGee

June 21 to 23

For three nights, jam-band fans will descend on the Rocks for spectacular light shows and instrumental noodling when Umphrey's McGee returns for its annual stand.

Stevie Wonder

Monday, June 24

Stevie Wonder is pure magic. He will be coming back to Denver, after last year's stunning headlining set at Grandoozy, for a night of soulful hits.

Death Cab for Cutie

Tuesday, June 25

Alt-rock fans will be thrilled to know Death Cab for Cutie's back. The band, which formed in the late '90s and made waves in the 2000s, will be joined by Mitski, whose most recent album earned her more than a few number one spots on best albums lists of 2018.

Kacey Musgraves

Wednesday, June 26

In a world where too much country has been wrecked by industry standards, Kacey Musgraves, who won Best Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammys, has built a reputation as a songwriter, making music that is at once appealing to country fans and broader audiences. She will be joined by Poolside.

Widespread Panic

June 28 to 30

Last year, when Widespread Panic played Red Rocks, there was good reason for widespread panic: A toilet went airborne during the show and slammed into a longtime fan's vehicle. This year, let's hope for a less craptacular experience when the jam band takes to the stage for its annual shows.