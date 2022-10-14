Rüfüs du Sol and This Weekend's Best Denver Concerts

Support local music on Friday, October 14, when Gasoline Lollipops will be at the Boulder Theater and Honey Blazer will host a vinyl release party at Lost Lake Lounge.
On Saturday, October 15, Matisyahu plays the Gothic Theatre, and Rüfüs du Sol begins a sold-out two-night run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
At Globe Hall on Sunday, October 16, check out the Battle of the Bands and cast your vote for your favorite local act.
Gasoline Lollipops
Friday, October 14, 7 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$20-$25
The Gas Pops make alt-country rock and have become a state success story, branching out from their Colorado roots to play in places as far as the Netherlands and Belize. The band even made Billboard's Top Ten Spotify Chart in 2018. The concert also will see the band playing its latest single, "Nightmares," which will be released the same day.
Honey Blazer
Friday, October 14, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$15
Denver-based Honey Blazer is releasing its debut album, Lookin' Up, and vinyl copies will be available to purchase at the show. The music reflects the sounds coming from the California coast in the ’60s and ’70s, and will be a treat to see live.
Matisyahu
Saturday, October 15, 7 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway
$29.50-$59.50
Jewish reggae singer Matthew Miller has become a high success as Matisyahu, and just released a self-titled album that's a must-listen. Lola Rising, Ezra, Killmesumday and Laivy open the show.
Rüfüs du Sol
Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
Sold Out
This Australian trio has released banger after banger with its alternative electronica house tunes. As host to the act's soaring synths and echoing vocals over heavy beats, Red Rocks will become a massive dance party for two nights.
Battle of the Bands
Sunday, October 16, 4 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$12
Midterm votes aren't the only ones you should be thinking about. I.O. Underground, Alpenglow, J.K. Halvorson and Eddie Burbes will battle for the audience's votes at this Globe Hall show, which will determine the evening's winner. Who will it be? Cast your own vote on Sunday.
