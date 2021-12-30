The Best Concerts in Denver Over New Year's Eve Weekend

While there are a number of New Year's parties going on this weekend, there are also many concerts happening, including Decadence, two nights of BoomBox at the Ogden Theatre, De La Soul featuring Talib Kweli at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Railroad Earth at the Fillmore Auditorium, Fear at the Gothic Theatre, and Lee Fields & the Expressions at the Bluebird Theater.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
BoomBox
Friday, December 31, and Saturday, January 1, 9 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$37.50-$45
Electronic duo BoomBox plays two nights with the Backbeat Brass. Openers are JackLNDN (DJ set) on Friday and Gene Farris on Saturday.
Decadence
Thursday, December 30, and Friday, December 31, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street
One-day pass $135-$175/two-day pass $270-$350
These long-running New Year's Eve parties include some of the biggest names in EDM. This year, the two-night event features Adventure Club, B2B Bear Grillz, Alan Walker, ALESSO, Chris Lake, DJ Snake, EPTIC, Herobust, Louis the Child, SoDown, Zedd, Zeds Dead and more on Thursday, and ZHU, Subtronics, Steve Aoki, REZZ, the Chainsmokers and more on Friday.
De La Soul
Friday, December 31, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$59.95/VIP $99.95
Legendary hip-hop trio De La Soul, featuring Talib Kweli, headlines the New Year’s Eve celebration at Cervantes', with Dres (of Black Thought) and Meanteam opening.
Flobots
Friday, December 31, 8 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$35
Indie 102.3 presents a New Year's Eve party starring Denver hip-hop act Flobots. Neoma and Joseph Lamar are also on the bill.
The Floozies
Thursday, December 30, and Friday, December 31, 7:30 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$35
Lawrence, Kansas, duo the Floozies, made up of brothers Mark and Matt Hill, know their way around electronic funk.
Itchy-O
Thursday, December 30, and Friday, December 31, 9 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$40
The bombastic 57-piece percussion ensemble Itchy-O takes over HQ for two nights, and the band promises the shows will be a spiritual rebirth focused on place, both familiar and fresh.
Lee Fields & the Expressions
Friday, December 31, 9 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$39.95
Singer Lee Fields, who looks and sounds like James Brown, has been making soul and funk anthems since 1969. Denver’s Funk Hunk opens.
Let It Be: A Beatles New Year's Eve
Friday, December 31, 9 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20-$150
The Yawpers open the night with a set of originals and follow it by playing the Beatles album Let it Be in its entirety as well as other Beatles hits.
Neal Francis
Wednesday, December 29, through Friday, December 31, 7 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$30
Chicago-based musician Neal Francis was set to open for My Morning Jacket on Wednesday, December 29, before MMJ canceled its three-show NYE run. Francis plays three nights at Globe Hall, with Gold Leader opening each night.
Railroad Earth
Friday, December 31, and Saturday, January 1, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$49.75-$99.75
New Jersey bluegrass band Railroad Earth plays three sets on New Year's Eve with Dustbowl Revival opening, and on New Year's Day with Trout Steak Revival and Tierro Band with Bridget Law opening.
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club
Thursday, December 30, through Saturday, January 1, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$25/three-day pass $60
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, which formed nearly three decades ago and helped pioneer the Denver Sound, plays three nights at the hi-dive, with George Cessna (Slim's son) opening on Thursday, Munly & the Lupercalians opening on Friday, and DBUK opening on Saturday.
Keith Oxman Quartet
Saturday, January 1, 6 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$10-$30
Tenor saxophonist Keith Oxman, who has worked with jazz icons like Curtis Fuller, Charles McPherson, David Liebman and Houston Person, leads his quartet, which includes pianist Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker and Todd Reid.
The Siren Project
Saturday, January 1, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$10
Singer Malgorzata Wacht and keyboardist Alex Seminara make up the Denver atmospheric electronic duo the Siren Project. The Midnight Marionettes and Katastrophy are also on the bill.
