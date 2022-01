The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

[email protected]

Scandinavian metal bands Ghost and Volbeat bring their headlining tour to Ball Arena on Wednesday while alt-country act Clem Snide is at the Soiled Dove Underground. Also on tap this week are jazz pianist Joey Alexander at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, and jazz organist Pat Bianchi at Dazzle.Here's what's happening in and around town this week:Named after a William S. Burroughs character, alt-country band Clem Snide , fronted by Eef Barzelay, releasedin2020; it was produced by Scott Avett of the Avett Brothers.Swedish metal band Ghost , which is gearing up for its new albumco-headlines with Danish metal band Volbeat , which releasedlast month. Twin Temple opens the show.Indonesian jazz pianist Joey Alexander was just eleven years old when he released his debut,which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Instrumental Album. Alexander, who's now eighteen, released four more albums since his debut, including his latest effort,Organist Pat Bianchi was a longtime fixture in Denver's jazz scene before moving to New York in 2008. He returns to Denver with guitarist Paul Bollenback and drummer Byron Landham to celebrate the release of his latest effort,, a tribute to Stevie Wonder.