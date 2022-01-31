The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Scandinavian metal bands Ghost and Volbeat bring their headlining tour to Ball Arena on Wednesday while alt-country act Clem Snide is at the Soiled Dove Underground. Also on tap this week are jazz pianist Joey Alexander at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, and jazz organist Pat Bianchi at Dazzle.
Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Clem Snide
Tuesday, February 1, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East First Avenue
$15-$20
Named after a William S. Burroughs character, alt-country band Clem Snide, fronted by Eef Barzelay, released Forever Just Beyond in 2020; it was produced by Scott Avett of the Avett Brothers.
Ghost & Volbeat
Wednesday, February 2, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$99.50
Swedish metal band Ghost, which is gearing up for its new album Impera, co-headlines with Danish metal band Volbeat, which released Servant of the Mind last month. Twin Temple opens the show.
Joey Alexander
Wednesday, February 2, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue
$22-$58
Indonesian jazz pianist Joey Alexander was just eleven years old when he released his debut, My Favorite Things, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Instrumental Album. Alexander, who's now eighteen, released four more albums since his debut, including his latest effort, Warna.
Pat Bianchi
Thursday, February 3 and Friday, February 4, 6 & 9 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$15-$35
Organist Pat Bianchi was a longtime fixture in Denver's jazz scene before moving to New York in 2008. He returns to Denver with guitarist Paul Bollenback and drummer Byron Landham to celebrate the release of his latest effort, Something to Say, a tribute to Stevie Wonder.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].