Michigan's Greensky Bluegrass plays two nights at the Mission Ballroom, guitarist Tommy Emmanuel continues his four-night run at the Soiled Dove, and local doom-metal trio Khemmis celebrates the release of its new album, Deceiver, at the Bluebird. Also on tap this weekend are Cyclo-Sonic at Globe Hall and Purple Reign at the Gothic Theatre.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Cyclo-Sonic
Friday, January 7, 9 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$12
Denver garage-punk act Cyclo-Sonic features Matt Bischoff, who's played with the Fluid and the Frantix, AJ Beckman, Arnie Beckman (Buckingham Squares) and former Rok Tots singer Jif Jiper. The Valve, the Lords of Bard Creek and Foxxes are also on the bill.
Greensky Bluegrass
Friday, January 7, and Saturday, January 8, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.95-$85
Michigan's Greensky Bluegrass plays two nights, debuting material from the band's forthcoming album, Stress Dreams, which drops on Wednesday, January 19.
Jeremy Wendelin Quintet: Our Man in Paris
Fridays in January, 6:30 and 9 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$29
Saxophonist Jeremy Wendelin and his quintet dig into the art of hard bop as they study the compositions and stylings of American jazz icons Dexter Gordon and Bud Powell, who lived in Paris in the 1950s and 1960s.
Purple Reign - The Prince Tribute Show
Friday, January 7, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$35-$40
Direct from its residency at the Tropicana in Las Vegas, Purple Reign re-creates the performances of Prince.
Tommy Emmanuel
Friday, January 7, through Sunday, January 9, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East First Avenue
$58.50-$183.50
Australian Tommy Emmanuel, a true master of finger-style guitar playing, continues his four-night run at the Soiled Dove, with British finger-style ace Mike Dawes opening each night.
Jantsen
Saturday, January 8, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$20
Boulder DJ and producer Jantsen knows his way around electronic music but was also influenced by jazz, funk and hip-hop acts. EDM-centric acts DMVU, Secret Recipe and Bass Temple are also on the bill.
Khemmis
Saturday, January 8, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$20
Last November, Denver's Khemmis released Deceiver, the doom-metal band's darkest album to date. Thematically, the album is a benchmark for emotional struggle and growth, delving into mental health and inner battles. Local metal acts In the Company of Serpents and Bleakheart open.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to [email protected]