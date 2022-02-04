While Mardi Gras is still four weeks away, you can get a jump start on partying with New Orleans funk act Galactic, which is at the Mission Ballroom on Saturday, February 5, while Magic City Hippies are at the Ogden Theatre tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Gracie Abrams, Cedric Burnside and benefits for the Marshall fire at the Boulder Theater and the Oriental Theater.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Angry Samoan
Friday, February 4, 9 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$18-$125
Los Angeles punk band Angry Samoan, featuring the band's longest running member Bill Vockeroth, is celebrating the fortieth anniversary of Back From Samoa. Local punk acts Pitch Invasion and Nobodys are also on the bill.
Gracie Abrams
Friday, February 4, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$19.50-$25
Los Angeles singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams, stops in Denver in support of her new album, This is What it Feels Like, released in November on Interscope Records.
Magic City Hippies
Friday, February 4, 9 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$20-$25
Magic City Hippies just released Water Your Garden, the alt-pop psych-funk trio's first album that was recorded remotely, with its members now based Los Angeles, Montana and Miami.
Music for Marshall
Friday, February 4, 8:30 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$15/$18
A Boulder County fire benefit with Drunken Hearts and Friends featuring Bill & Jilian Nershi (The String Cheese Incident), Dave Watts (The Motet), Andy Thorn (Leftover Salmon), Jason Hann (The String Cheese Incident), Charlie Rose (Elephant Revival), Silas Herman and more. With Buffalo Commons and Pick & Howl.
Cedric Burnside
Saturday, February 5, 9 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$25
Last year, blues guitarist Cedric Burnside, grandson of blues icon R.L. Burnside, released I Be Trying, where he captures the sound of modern Mississippi.
Ela Minus
Saturday, February 5, 9 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$15.75
Colombia-born/Brooklyn-based producer and singer Ela Minus — who says she makes bright music for dark times — headlines, while Michigan vocalist, producer and DJ Tammy Lakkis opens.
Galactic
Saturday, February 5, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$25-$75
The members of the New Orleans band Galactic knows their way around funk but mixes in a number of other genres into their groove stew. New York brass house act Too Many Zooz opens.
The King of Beats: J. Dilla Tribute by ManyColors
Saturday, February 5, 6:30 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$15-$25
Local quartet ManyColors, which mixes hip-hop and jazz, pays tribute to the iconic hip-hop producer J Dilla (aka James Yancey), who died at the age of 32 in 2006.
Musicians For Marshall Fire Benefit Concert
Sunday, February 6, 4:30 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$30 suggested donation
A benefit for Boulder County Wildfire Fund featuring music by Hazel Miller, Dotsero, Hot Lunch and Jacob Larson while Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, Sandra Holman-Watts and Sheryl Renee will emcee the show.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.