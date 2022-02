While Mardi Gras is still four weeks away, you can get a jump start on partying with New Orleans funk act Galactic , which is at the Mission Ballroom on Saturday, February 5, while Magic City Hippies are at the Ogden Theatre tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Gracie Abrams Cedric Burnside and benefits for the Marshall fire at the Boulder Theater and the Oriental Theater Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:Los Angeles punk band Angry Samoan , featuring the band's longest running member Bill Vockeroth, is celebrating the fortieth anniversary of. Local punk acts Pitch Invasion and Nobodys are also on the bill.Los Angeles singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams , daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams, stops in Denver in support of her new album,, released in November on Interscope Records. Magic City Hippies just releasedthe alt-pop psych-funk trio's first album that was recorded remotely, with its members now based Los Angeles, Montana and Miami.A Boulder County fire benefit with Drunken Hearts and Friends featuring Bill & Jilian Nershi (The String Cheese Incident), Dave Watts (The Motet), Andy Thorn (Leftover Salmon), Jason Hann (The String Cheese Incident), Charlie Rose (Elephant Revival), Silas Herman and more. With Buffalo Commons and Pick & Howl.Last year, blues guitarist Cedric Burnside , grandson of blues icon R.L. Burnside, releasedwhere he captures the sound of modern Mississippi.Colombia-born/Brooklyn-based producer and singer Ela Minus — who says she makes bright music for dark times — headlines, while Michigan vocalist, producer and DJ Tammy Lakkis opens.The members of the New Orleans band Galactic knows their way around funk but mixes in a number of other genres into their groove stew. New York brass house act Too Many Zooz opens.Local quartet ManyColors , which mixes hip-hop and jazz, pays tribute to the iconic hip-hop producer J Dilla (aka James Yancey), who died at the age of 32 in 2006.A benefit for Boulder County Wildfire Fund featuring music by Hazel Miller, Dotsero, Hot Lunch and Jacob Larson while Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, Sandra Holman-Watts and Sheryl Renee will emcee the show.