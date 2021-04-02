The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Motet plays two nights at the Vilar Center in Beaver Creek this weekend.

The weather is heating up, and so is the live music scene.

The Motet plays its first live shows since the pandemic hit a year ago this weekend in Beaver Creek, while MCA Denver closes out its three-part Garageband concert series on April 2 with Felix Ayodele & the New Moons and the Grand Alliance. Also on tap this weekend are the new band Bridey Murphy making its debut at Globe Hall and Mono Verde Collective at Goosetown Tavern.

Here's what's happening in and around town (and online) this weekend:

Gabriel Mervine, Greg Gisbert & Friends

Friday, April 2, 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Gabriel Mervine and Greg Gisbert, two of Denver's finest jazz trumpeters, team for two sets with pianist Dawn Clement, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Harold Summey.

Garageband

Friday, April 2, 5:30 p.m.

MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street

$120 and up

Felix Ayodele & the New Moons and the Grand Alliance play the third installment of Garageband, MCA Denver's three-part music series with bands performing in the parking garage across from the museum at 15th and Delgany streets. The show will also be livestreamed.

Grim & Darling

Friday, April 2, 7 and 9 p.m.

Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue

$30-$60

The duo Grim & Darling blends Jessa Red's folk-singer skills and beat boxer/emcee/cellist Jordan Polovina's hip-hop chops into what the act calls "folk-hop."

The Motet: Instrumentals

Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3, 8 p.m.

Vilar Center for the Performing Arts, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

$95

Denver funk and soul quintet the Motet plays its first live shows since the pandemic hit a year ago.

Bridey Murphy

Saturday, April 3, 7 p.m.

Globe Hall

$30-$90

New Denver rock band Bridey Murphy, which includes guitarist Jay Tonne (formerly of Black Forest Fire), Rich Groskopf (ex-frontman of Boss 302) and John Call (ex-Baldo Rex drummer) along with Collette St. Clair and bassist Dave Harrison, debuts with two sets.

The Colorado Wildfire Recovery Show

Saturday, April 3, 4 to 11 p.m.

Online

Donations

Adam Deitch Trio, Taylor Scott Band, Jesse Marcus & the Swan Song, Mother Tongues, Lauren Frihauf & Friends and Escotet play this livestream benefit for people affected by last year's wildfires.

Dr. Ross

Saturday, April 3, 7 p.m.

Online

$19.99-$49.99

Colorado's Ross Henderson is the singing veterinarian who goes by Dr. Ross and stars on the Animal Planet series Hanging With the Hendersons. The show, streamed in hi-def from Stone Cottage Studios in Boulder, supports Project Freedom Ride, which saved almost 2,000 dogs (and some cats) from euthanasia.

Mono Verde Collective

Saturday, April 3, 9 p.m.

Goosetown Tavern, 3232 East Colfax Avenue

$10

Local Latin reggae band Mono Verde Collective headlines with Future Dub Soundsystem and Picksy & Isaiah opening.

Adam Bodine

Sunday, April 4, 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Dazzle

$15-$30

Local jazz pianist Adam Bodine, who released the excellent Scenes of Changery last year, plays three Easter breakfast sets.

Vlad Girshevich Trio Honors Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett

Sundays in April, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$16

Vlad Girshevich and his trio pay homage to fellow jazz pianists Chick Corea, who died in February, and Keith Jarrett on Sundays in April.

