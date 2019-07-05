The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Dead and Company, featuring former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, returns to Folsom Field in Boulder for a two-night stand while the Avett Brothers return to Red Rocks for three nights this weekend. Pictureplane — who got his start in Denver but moved to Brooklyn in 2012 — is at the Larimer Lounge, and Heart Bones, featuring Har Mar Superstar and Sabrina Ellis, is at the Oriental Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, JULY 5
Dead & Company (also July 6)
$65-$155, 6:30 p.m., Folsom Field, Boulder
The Avett Brothers (also July 6 and 7)
$68.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Bright Light Social Hour
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Mastadon
$15-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Marcia Ball
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Pictureplane
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, JULY 6
Dustbowl Revival
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
August Burns Red
$25, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Chase Atlantic
$18-$22, 7 p.m., Summit
Heart Bones
$13, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Compound Sound Refugee Party
$20-$25, 4 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Testify (Rage Against the Machine tribute)
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Over the Rhine
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Kiltro
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, JULY 7
Villalobos Brothers
Free/VIP $30, Levitt Pavilion
Melissa Etheridge
$45-$65, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
City Park Jazz: Invisible Bird
Free, 6 p.m., City Park Pavilion
Priests
$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
