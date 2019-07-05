The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Dead and Company, featuring former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, returns to Folsom Field in Boulder for a two-night stand while the Avett Brothers return to Red Rocks for three nights this weekend. Pictureplane — who got his start in Denver but moved to Brooklyn in 2012 — is at the Larimer Lounge, and Heart Bones, featuring Har Mar Superstar and Sabrina Ellis, is at the Oriental Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, JULY 5



Dead & Company (also July 6)

$65-$155, 6:30 p.m., Folsom Field, Boulder

The Avett Brothers (also July 6 and 7)

$68.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Bright Light Social Hour

Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Mastadon

$15-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Marcia Ball

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Pictureplane

$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Dustbowl Revival

Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

August Burns Red

$25, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Chase Atlantic

$18-$22, 7 p.m., Summit

Heart Bones

$13, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Compound Sound Refugee Party

$20-$25, 4 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Testify (Rage Against the Machine tribute)

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Over the Rhine

$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Kiltro

$10-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Villalobos Brothers

Free/VIP $30, Levitt Pavilion

Melissa Etheridge

$45-$65, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

City Park Jazz: Invisible Bird

Free, 6 p.m., City Park Pavilion

Priests

$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

