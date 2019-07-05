 


    Herban Planet
Dead and Company play two nights at Folsom Field this weekend.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | July 5, 2019 | 5:58am
AA

Dead and Company, featuring former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, returns to Folsom Field in Boulder for a two-night stand while the Avett Brothers return to Red Rocks for three nights this weekend. Pictureplane — who got his start in Denver but moved to Brooklyn in 2012 — is at the Larimer Lounge, and Heart Bones, featuring Har Mar Superstar and Sabrina Ellis, is at the Oriental Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Dead & Company (also July 6)
$65-$155, 6:30 p.m., Folsom Field, Boulder

The Avett Brothers (also July 6 and 7)
$68.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Bright Light Social Hour
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Mastadon
$15-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Marcia Ball
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Pictureplane
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Dustbowl Revival
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

August Burns Red
$25, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Chase Atlantic
$18-$22, 7 p.m., Summit

Heart Bones
$13, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Compound Sound Refugee Party
$20-$25, 4 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Testify (Rage Against the Machine tribute)
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Over the Rhine
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Kiltro
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Villalobos Brothers
Free/VIP $30, Levitt Pavilion

Melissa Etheridge
$45-$65, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

City Park Jazz: Invisible Bird
Free, 6 p.m., City Park Pavilion

Priests
$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

