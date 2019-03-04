The Colorado Symphony Announces a Busy 2019-2020 Season

The Colorado Symphony has announced its 2019-2020 season, which will include 49 titles and 92 events, a yearlong celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven's birthday, and the 35th anniversary of the Colorado Symphony Choir.

The season will open September 20 to 22 with a performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor and will conclude May 22 to 24, 2020, with Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, the Eroica. Soprano Renée Fleming will return to town with the Colorado Symphony to premiere composer Kevin Puts’s The Brightness of Light on November 15 and 17. And there will be plenty of pop-culture fare, with the Colorado Symphony live-scoring Fantasia, The Goonies and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 1, and honoring Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald.

“For our third season together, the Colorado Symphony and I are thrilled to present a captivating slate of music from a diverse and talented roster of composers, featuring a blend of old and new, all performed by a collection of some of the finest musicians in the world,” says music director Brett Mitchell in a statement. “What a thrill to welcome back musical icon Renée Fleming for a two-performance weekend at Boettcher Concert Hall. But I’m every bit as excited to showcase the incredible musicians that make up the Colorado Symphony as we share the stage together all season long. Our 2019/20 Season promises to be a spectacular journey through some of the most extraordinary music ever composed, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”