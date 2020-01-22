The Lumineers Announce a Coors Field Show With Gregory Alan Isakov

The Lumineers, who got their start playing open-mic nights at the Meadowlark Bar, announced today, January 22, that they will headline Coors Field as their III The World Tour comes to their home town on August 29. And they're bringing along celebrated Boulder singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov.

The band is touring arenas nationwide in support of its 2019 album, III, a portrait of several generations of a family caught up in the perils of addiction.

The concert will be one of the largest headlined by a local outfit in recent Denver history, in a venue typically reserved for nostalgic acts on blockbuster tours.

Various limited ticket packages are available now through CID Entertainment, some that include pre-show access to a lounge with appetizers and a cash bar.

Current members of the Lumineers Big Parade Fan Club will have first dibs on tickets during a fan pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, January 27. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, January 31. All tickets include a copy of III.



For tickets and more information, go to the Lumineers website.