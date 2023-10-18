Could Zach Bryan Beat Taylor Swift's Empower Field Record?

After the surprise release of his new EP, Boys of Faith, Zach Bryan offered another announcement to make fans stomp their boots: The singer-songwriter added another concert to his stop at Mile High Stadium, and will perform there on both Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, with openers Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner.
Bryan is kicking off his Quittin' Time Tour tour in Fort Worth, Texas, and will play in more than fifty cities. But he's bound to receive a warm welcome in Colorado, where he recorded his well-received and aptly titled 2022 album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks).
Tickets for June 15 are already sold out, but fans can register for presale tickets for June 14 as of today, October 18, on Brown's website.
If he were to sell out both nights, that would put Brown in the ranks of Taylor Swift, who was the first performer to do a two-night run at the venue and sell it out with her Eras Tour this past summer. However, there is capacity to think about, as well: Ed Sheeran ultimately broke the stadium's single-night attendance record on August 20 (and celebrated at Casa Bonita), with 85,233 fans in attendance. (The previous record was held by Garth Brooks, at 80,000).
The capacity for Swift's show was 70,000. Because Bryan doesn't need to use space for an enormous runway stage to traipse along followed by backup dancers, his show could have room for larger audiences. And considering how quickly his June 15 tickets sold out, he could be Swift's anti-hero.
If the homies step up.