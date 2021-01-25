The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

- Local
Singer-songwriter Keller Williams kicks off a three-night run that includes six sets at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, while discograss act the Jack Cloonan Band plays two sets at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Thursday. There are also a few livestream shows this week, including from Daniel Rodriguez, formerly of Elephant Revival, and Old 97's frontman Rhett Miller. Here's our list of what's happening:
The Westway Bells
Mondays at 8 p.m.
Appaloosa Grill
Free
The members of the Westway Bells play what they call "western soul," a mix of rock, country, R&B and other genres. The Denver band plays the Appaloosa.
Rhett Miller
Tuesday, January 26, 7 p.m.
Online
$10
Old 97's frontman Rhett Miller streams a solo show from Mississippi Studios in Portland.
Women in Music Summit
Wednesday, January 27 through Friday, January 29, 10 a.m.
Online
Ticket price TBD
Women in Music Summit is a virtual three-day event including guest speakers, workshops and roundtable discussions. The first day focuses on diversity, culture and allyship, the second on creators and music tech, and the third on artist teams and services.
The Gabriel Mervine Quartet
Thursdays in January, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$17
Jazz trumpeter Gabriel Mervine and his quartet, which includes pianist Tom Amend, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Alejandro Castaño, play two sets a night on Thursdays in January.
Daniel Rodriguez
Thursday, January 28, 7 p.m.
Online
$10
Daniel Rodriguez, former guitarist and singer of Elephant Revival, streams a solo show of music from throughout his career.
Hard Blue
Thursday, January 28, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$20-$40
Denver band Hard Blue brings together hard rock and blues grooves. Lost Lake has partnered with Machete Tequila + Tacos and will be serving food from the nearby restaurant's menu.
Jack Cloonan Band
Thursday, January 28, 6:15 & 8:45 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
$35
Jack Cloonan Band, self-described as "fueled by the healing powers of discograss," plays two sets at Cervantes'.
Keller Williams
Thursday, January 28 through Saturday, January 30, 4:30 & 8 p.m.
Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek
$80
Singer-songwriter Keller Williams plays six shows over three nights in Beaver Creek. Thursday's two shows are solo; he'll be joined by Leftover Salmon bassist Greg Garrison on Friday and Garret Sayers of the Motet and Jeremy Salken of Big Gigantic on Saturday.
Shelvis & the Roustabouts
Thursday, January 28, 7 p.m.
Online
Free
Denver rockabilly band Shelvis & the Roustabouts, which delves into the music of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash and others, livestreams a show from Dazzle.
Wes Watkins
Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m.
Gerard's Pool Hall, 1305 26th Street
Free
Trumpeter, keyboardist and singer Wes Watkins plays a very limited-capacity showon Thursdays.
