The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Float Like a Buffalo plays two sets at Lost Lake on Friday, July 17.
Brandon Thrift
Brandon Thrift

Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | July 17, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

In addition to virtual shows, there are some live concerts around town this weekend, including Float Like a Buffalo at Lost Lake, Mux Mool at Larimer Lounge and Blues N BBQ for Better Housing at the Venue.

Here's our list of this weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, JULY 17

Lost City Live - Wes Watkins; Jess Parsons
$50-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Float Like a Buffalo
$20-$80, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., Lost Lake

Sandra’s Friday Night Live@Dazzle Presents: Mary Louise Lee
$22, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Mux Mool
$20-$80, 7 & 10 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Wellington Bullings (CD release)
$20 suggested donation, 7 p.m., online
The Muse Performance Space presents a live-stream concert to celebrate Bullings's new album, Because I Want To.

B-Side Music Fridays
Free, Online, 7 p.m.
The virtual concerts include acts like Wildermiss, Adiel Mitchell, Esmé Patterson, the Yawpers, Ella Luna, Neoma and the Grand Alliance performing live from the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver each week.

SATURDAY, JULY 18

Alejandro Castaño Quartet - Boogaloos and Vintage Jazz Funk
$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Blues N BBQ for Better Housing (also July 19)
Ft. Still the Same, Emilio Emilio, the Substitutes and more.
$20 and up, 4:30 p.m., The Venue

High Country Hustle
$20-$80, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Safer Summer Music Series: The Good Kind
$40-$60, 5 p.m., Upslope Brewing, Boulder

The Miners Alley Playhouse Quarantine Cabaret Series
$5 and up, 7:30 p.m., online
John Hauser and David Nehls, who were both part of the Miners Alley Playhouse production of Once, play songs from the Beatles, Elton John and Once along with some originals.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

KGNU’s 32nd Annual Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam — 2020 Safer-at-Home Edition
Free, 2 p.m., online
The event, named for beloved Hot Rize guitarist Charles Sawtelle, who helped start it in 1989 and was a supporter of KGNU Community Radio, includes Cody Sisters, River Arkansas and Bowregard. Online with RSVP at KGNU.org by noon, July 18.

Cary Morin
Free, 2 p.m., Online
This Fundraiser for the second annual Medical Symposium on the Health Impacts of Oil & Gas Development is hosted by Physicians for Social Responsibility of Colorado.

Clay Rose, Jeb Bows and Adam Perry
Free, 5 to 8 p.m., Gold Hill Inn, Boulder

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

