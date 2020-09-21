The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Last Friday, Big Head Todd & the Monsters announced two limited-capacity shows on Tuesday, September 22, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. This week's lineup also includes the last of Nathaniel Rateliff's five nights at Red Rocks, Dotsero on the top floor of the Larimer Square Parking lot, and a number of live-stream concerts. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Nathaniel Rateliff

$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre



Cass Clayton

Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.



David Starr

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Big Head Todd & the Monsters

5:30 & 8:30 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

GameJazz

Free, 8 p.m. Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

Shilo Gold

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23



The Jazz Spiders

$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle.

The Milk Blossoms

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

Ike Spivak

Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Ida Mae

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

Mile High Summer Series: ColdReplay

Free/suggested donation $5-$10, 7 p.m., Mile High Station.

Dotsero

$55 (includes dinner), 7 p.m., Larimer Square parking lot, top level.

