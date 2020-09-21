The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Last Friday, Big Head Todd & the Monsters announced two limited-capacity shows on Tuesday, September 22, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. This week's lineup also includes the last of Nathaniel Rateliff's five nights at Red Rocks, Dotsero on the top floor of the Larimer Square Parking lot, and a number of live-stream concerts. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Nathaniel Rateliff
$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Cass Clayton
Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.
David Starr
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
Marijuana Deals Near You
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
Big Head Todd & the Monsters
5:30 & 8:30 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
GameJazz
Free, 8 p.m. Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.
Shilo Gold
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
The Jazz Spiders
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle.
The Milk Blossoms
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
Ike Spivak
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Ida Mae
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
Mile High Summer Series: ColdReplay
Free/suggested donation $5-$10, 7 p.m., Mile High Station.
Dotsero
$55 (includes dinner), 7 p.m., Larimer Square parking lot, top level.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!