Gov't Mule, Sleater-Kinney and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Gov't Mule, which is set to release Bring on the Music - Live at the Capitol Theatre on June 28, stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 18, with Ryan Bingham opening. Tickets, $47.50 to $85, go on sale Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m.

Sleater-Kinney, which just released the new single, "Hurry on Home," will headline the Ogden Theatre on Sunday, October 13. Tickets, $37.50, go on sale Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m.

Bonobo brings his Outlier tour to Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum on Friday, August 2, with Tokimonsta, Mall Grab, Quantic (DJ set), B.Traits and Catching Flies. Advance tickets, $45, are on sale now through Bonobo's site (presale code is outlier2019), and general admission tickets go on sale Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Buku: Fri., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Orchard Lounge: Fri., July 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Comrades & Bridges Will Break (album release): Sun., June 16, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Like a Storm: Tue., Aug. 6, 6 p.m., $18-$20.

Passafire: Thu., Aug. 8, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

William Clark Green: Thu., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

Zay Minor & D'Shawn Trackson: Sat., July 20, 7 p.m., $15.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Hell's Belles (AC/DC tribute): With Tracksuit Wedding, Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Mozzy: With ALLBLACK and Lil Poppa, Thu., Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

WHY?: With Barrie, Thu., Sept. 19, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Wilder Woods: Mon., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$28.

TWRP: With Rich Aucoin, Tue., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $18.75-$20.75.



BOULDER THEATER



Devendra Banhart: Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $26-$31.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



Balloon Pop: Featuring Wax Tailor (DJ set), Blockhead, Little People, Yppah, Natasha Kmeto, Arms and Sleepers and CNJR, Fri., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $15-$25.

E.N. Young: Tue., July 23, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15.

Evol Intent: With Heavygrinder, MC Dino - Jake Taylor's Birthday, Fri., July 19, 9 p.m., $20-$30.

The Homegrown Capitol Tours Launch Party: Feat. Stonewall Blvd, Kalyst, People Corrupting People, Trip, Fvnciisavage Man, DillonJ, Yoda Popz, Anomalous and more, Sun., July 21, 7 p.m., $10-$15.

Project 432 (album release): Sat., June 29, 9 p.m., $10-$15.



CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

Toots & the Maytals: Mon., July 29, 7:30 p.m., $31-$51.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: Mon., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., $35-$50.



FOX THEATRE

Buku: Thu., Oct. 17, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Orchard Lounge: Thu., July 25, 9 p.m., $12-$15.



GLOBE HALL

Atomic: Sat., July 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

The Barlow: Fri., June 14, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Melodime: Sat., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Molly Burch: Sun., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $12-$14.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Gus Dapperton: Sun., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Lucy Dacus: Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $18-$22.



LARIMER LOUNGE



The Artisanals: Sun., July 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Eldren: Sat., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Goodnight, Texas: Fri., Aug. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Horse Jumper of Love: Wed., July 24, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

The Jive Tribe: Thu., July 11, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Kindo: Sun., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $16-$18.

mxmtoon: Wed., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

SCARLXRD: Tue., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $16-$18.



LOST LAKE

Bad Cop / Bad Cop: Tue., July 30, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Christian French: Tue., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

The Shelters: Tue., July 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.



MARQUIS THEATER

Favor Fest: Feat. JT Runninman and Vision, Sat., June 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Night Verses: Tue., July 23, 6 p.m., $15-$28.

Oh, Sleeper: Fri., Aug. 9, 6 p.m., $12-$15.

Redlands: With Nightlove, HoldFast., Elektric Animals, Fri., Aug. 30, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



OGDEN THEATRE

The Claypool Lennon Delirium: With Uni, Sat., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $36.75-$40.

Dopapod: With Octave Cat ft. Jesse Miller (Lotus), Eli Winderman (Dopapod), Charlie Patierno, Sat., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $25-$27.

Ingrid Michaelson: Wed., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $45-$50.

Sleater-Kinney: Sun., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $37.50.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Gov't Mule: With Ryan Bingham, Sun., Aug. 18, 5 p.m., $47.50-$85.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

BoDeans: Thu., June 20, 8 p.m., Fri., June 21, 8 p.m., $30-$45.

Citizen Dan (Steely Dan tribute): Sat., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$20.



THE STANLEY HOTEL

Trampled by Turtles: Thu., July 25, 8 p.m., $75-$135.

Wynonna & the Big Noise: Thu., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $50.75-$85.



SUMMIT

Creeping Death: Sun., June 23, 6 p.m., $12.



SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Lula Wiles: Sun., Nov. 3, 7 p.m., $14-$16.

Peter Asher (of Peter & Gordon) & Jeremy Clyde (of Chad & Jeremy): Sun., June 30, 7 p.m., $31-$33.



WINGS OVER THE ROCKIES AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM

Bonobo: With Tokimonsta, Mall Grab, Quantic (DJ set), B.Traits and Catching Flies, Fri., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $45.





