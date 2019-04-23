Swallow Hill Announces Summer Music Festivals

In addition to running a music school, booking shows at its own venues and the Denver Botanic Gardens' Summer Concert Series, Swallow Hill Music is also booking music festivals on South Pearl Street, the Shady Grove Picnic Series at Four Mile Historic Park, the Clyfford Still Museum Lawn Concert Series (which garnered the museum a Best of Denver award for Best Museum for Music Lovers), and the Riverfront Concert Series at Commons Park.

South Pearl Street Music Festivals

Brewgrass and Blues & Brews bring together eight hours of music each day, with beers from Colorado-based breweries including Tivoli Brewing, Alpine Dog, Fiction, the Post, Stem Ciders and more, plus food.

Brewgrass

Saturday, June 8

Gasoline Lollipops (headlining)

Hot Buttered Rum

Wood Belly

Mark Lavengood

Rainbow Girls

Thunder and Rain

Blues & Brews

Saturday, August 10

Otis Taylor (headlining)

Albert Cummings

Chris Daniels & the Kings

Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene

The Delta Sonics

Nic Clark Band



Shady Grove Picnic Series at Four Mile Historic Park

Swallow Hill Music brings the Shady Grove Picnic Series back to Four Mile Historic Park this year with family-friendly events. These shows are ideal for picnicking and lounging in lawn chairs. The concerts take place on Wednesday evenings, June 5 to August 21, at 6:30 p.m. Season passes, available until May 29, are $75 to $125. General admission to individual concerts is $13; admission for children three to twelve is $5; and children ages two and under get in free.

June 5 - Clay Kirkland and Al Chesis and the Delta Sonics

June 12 - Joe Johnson and Grant Sabin

June 19 - Bonnie & the Clydes

June 26 - Harry Tuft

July 3 - Mama Magnolia

July 10 - Shakedown Street

July 17 - Pint & a Half

July 24 - Dakota Blonde

July 31 - U.S. Tygers

August 07 - Woodshed Red

August 14 - Take Down the Door

August 21 - Grace Clark Band

Clyfford Still Museum Summer Lawn Concert Series

Swallow Hill Music partners with Clyfford Still Museum for another installment of its Lawn Concert Series. The concerts take place on select Friday evenings beginning at 5:30 p.m. All shows in this series are free.

June 21 - Cha Wa

July 19 - Don Chicharrón

August 16 - 3hattrio

September 6 - Dressy Bessy

Riverfront Concert Series at Commons Park

For the third year, Swallow Hill Music brings back its Riverfront Concert Series to the banks of the South Platte River in downtown Denver, produced in partnership with the Riverfront Park Association. The concerts take place on select Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., at 2101 15th Street. All shows in this series are free.

June 27 - Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles Jazz Band

July 11 - Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise

July 25 - Grown Ass Man Band

August 8 - Freddy and Francine

August 22 - Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons

September 12 - Roka Hueka