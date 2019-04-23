Swallow Hill Announces Summer Music Festivals

In addition to running a music school, booking shows at its own venues and the Denver Botanic Gardens' Summer Concert Series, Swallow Hill Music is also booking music festivals on South Pearl Street, the Shady Grove Picnic Series at Four Mile Historic Park, the Clyfford Still Museum Lawn Concert Series (which garnered the museum a Best of Denver award for Best Museum for Music Lovers), and the Riverfront Concert Series at Commons Park.
South Pearl Street Music Festivals
Brewgrass and Blues & Brews bring together eight hours of music each day, with beers from Colorado-based breweries including Tivoli Brewing, Alpine Dog, Fiction, the Post, Stem Ciders and more, plus food.
Gasoline Lollipops (headlining)
Hot Buttered Rum
Wood Belly
Mark Lavengood
Rainbow Girls
Thunder and Rain
Blues & Brews
Saturday, August 10
Otis Taylor (headlining)
Albert Cummings
Chris Daniels & the Kings
Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene
The Delta Sonics
Nic Clark Band
Shady Grove Picnic Series at Four Mile Historic Park
Swallow Hill Music brings the Shady Grove Picnic Series back to Four Mile Historic Park this year with family-friendly events. These shows are ideal for picnicking and lounging in lawn chairs. The concerts take place on Wednesday evenings, June 5 to August 21, at 6:30 p.m. Season passes, available until May 29, are $75 to $125. General admission to individual concerts is $13; admission for children three to twelve is $5; and children ages two and under get in free.
June 5 - Clay Kirkland and Al Chesis and the Delta Sonics
June 12 - Joe Johnson and Grant Sabin
June 19 - Bonnie & the Clydes
June 26 - Harry Tuft
July 3 - Mama Magnolia
July 10 - Shakedown Street
July 17 - Pint & a Half
July 24 - Dakota Blonde
July 31 - U.S. Tygers
August 07 - Woodshed Red
August 14 - Take Down the Door
August 21 - Grace Clark Band
Clyfford Still Museum Summer Lawn Concert Series
Swallow Hill Music partners with Clyfford Still Museum for another installment of its Lawn Concert Series. The concerts take place on select Friday evenings beginning at 5:30 p.m. All shows in this series are free.
June 21 - Cha Wa
July 19 - Don Chicharrón
August 16 - 3hattrio
September 6 - Dressy Bessy
Riverfront Concert Series at Commons Park
For the third year, Swallow Hill Music brings back its Riverfront Concert Series to the banks of the South Platte River in downtown Denver, produced in partnership with the Riverfront Park Association. The concerts take place on select Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., at 2101 15th Street. All shows in this series are free.
June 27 - Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles Jazz Band
July 11 - Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise
July 25 - Grown Ass Man Band
August 8 - Freddy and Francine
August 22 - Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons
September 12 - Roka Hueka
