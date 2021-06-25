The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Widespread Panic, which has played Red Rocks Amphitheatre more than sixty times, returns to the venue for a three-night run, while Levitt Pavilion's lineup includes alt-pop act Saint Nomad tonight, New York ska band the Slackers on Saturday and pedal-steel wiz Robert Randolph on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Coolio at Herman's Hideaway and the Colorado Freedom Festival, with rockers like Warrant, Slaughter, Kix, Bullet Boys and more.

Coolio

Friday, June 25, 8 p.m.

Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway

$25-$300

Los Angeles rapper Coolio, known for his singles "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," headlines while S1lencer, Chopp Devize, Team Force, Just-1 and Dime Dee are also on the bill.

Eminence Ensemble

Friday, June 25, 9 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$20

Local act Eminence Ensemble plays two full sets, including one of original material followed by a late Zeppelin versus Floyd set.

Paizley Park

Friday, June 25, 8 p.m.

Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East 1st Avenue

$20

Paizley Park frontman Phillip Lamar Jordan channels the energy of Prince in the local tribute band that not only pays homage to the Purple One but also Apollonia 6, Vanity 6 and Sheila E.

Saint Nomad

Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free/VIP $35

Saint Nomad, the alt-pop band made up of three brothers who grew up in Russia and were raised in America, worked with Grammy-winning producer Jacquire King on the singles "Nothing To Lose" and "Better Off." Corsicana is the Denver indie-rock/shoegaze project of Ben Pisano.

Neon the Bishop

Friday, June 25, 9 p.m.

Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue

$15

A double bill of Denver acts, including indie-rock band Neon the Bishop and alt-folk group the Simple Parade.

Widespread Panic

Friday, June 25, through Sunday, June 27, 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$55

Widespread Panic, the infamous jam band that holds the record for the most performances at Red Rocks, takes over the venue for three nights this weekend.

Colorado Freedom Festival

Saturday, June 26, 12 p.m.

Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Regional Park, 25690 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora

$65-$95

This benefit concert, which raises awareness and funds for American Soldier Network and other local nonprofit organizations, includes sets by rock bands Warrant, Slaughter, Kix, Bullet Boys, Autograph and more.

Denver PrideFest

Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27

Various venues and online

The Center on Colfax presents Unite With Pride, Denver’s 46th Annual PrideFest celebration blending in-person and virtual activities to provide a safe way to enjoy the annual event amid the continuing pandemic. For more information and a schedule of events, visit DenverPride.org.

The Slackers

Saturday, June 26, 7 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free/VIP $35

New York's reggae/ska act the Slackers, which formed three decades ago, headlines, while Pueblo outlaw reggae Last Reel Hero and DJ collective Denver Vintage Reggae Society open.

City Park Jazz: Annie Booth Big Band

Sunday, June 27, 6 to 8 p.m.

City Park, 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard

Free

Award-winning jazz pianist Annie Booth, who performs around town with her many different projects, brings her big band to City Park.

Robert Randolph

Sunday, June 27, 6 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free/VIP $35

Renowned pedal-steel guitarist Robert Randolph headlines, while Alabama singer-songwriter Early James opens.

