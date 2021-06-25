The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Widespread Panic, which has played Red Rocks Amphitheatre more than sixty times, returns to the venue for a three-night run, while Levitt Pavilion's lineup includes alt-pop act Saint Nomad tonight, New York ska band the Slackers on Saturday and pedal-steel wiz Robert Randolph on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Coolio at Herman's Hideaway and the Colorado Freedom Festival, with rockers like Warrant, Slaughter, Kix, Bullet Boys and more.
Coolio
Friday, June 25, 8 p.m.
Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway
$25-$300
Los Angeles rapper Coolio, known for his singles "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," headlines while S1lencer, Chopp Devize, Team Force, Just-1 and Dime Dee are also on the bill.
Eminence Ensemble
Friday, June 25, 9 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street
$20
Local act Eminence Ensemble plays two full sets, including one of original material followed by a late Zeppelin versus Floyd set.
Paizley Park
Friday, June 25, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East 1st Avenue
$20
Paizley Park frontman Phillip Lamar Jordan channels the energy of Prince in the local tribute band that not only pays homage to the Purple One but also Apollonia 6, Vanity 6 and Sheila E.
Saint Nomad
Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free/VIP $35
Saint Nomad, the alt-pop band made up of three brothers who grew up in Russia and were raised in America, worked with Grammy-winning producer Jacquire King on the singles "Nothing To Lose" and "Better Off." Corsicana is the Denver indie-rock/shoegaze project of Ben Pisano.
Neon the Bishop
Friday, June 25, 9 p.m.
Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$15
A double bill of Denver acts, including indie-rock band Neon the Bishop and alt-folk group the Simple Parade.
Widespread Panic
Friday, June 25, through Sunday, June 27, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55
Widespread Panic, the infamous jam band that holds the record for the most performances at Red Rocks, takes over the venue for three nights this weekend.
Colorado Freedom Festival
Saturday, June 26, 12 p.m.
Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Regional Park, 25690 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora
$65-$95
This benefit concert, which raises awareness and funds for American Soldier Network and other local nonprofit organizations, includes sets by rock bands Warrant, Slaughter, Kix, Bullet Boys, Autograph and more.
Denver PrideFest
Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27
Various venues and online
The Center on Colfax presents Unite With Pride, Denver’s 46th Annual PrideFest celebration blending in-person and virtual activities to provide a safe way to enjoy the annual event amid the continuing pandemic. For more information and a schedule of events, visit DenverPride.org.
The Slackers
Saturday, June 26, 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free/VIP $35
New York's reggae/ska act the Slackers, which formed three decades ago, headlines, while Pueblo outlaw reggae Last Reel Hero and DJ collective Denver Vintage Reggae Society open.
City Park Jazz: Annie Booth Big Band
Sunday, June 27, 6 to 8 p.m.
City Park, 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard
Free
Award-winning jazz pianist Annie Booth, who performs around town with her many different projects, brings her big band to City Park.
Robert Randolph
Sunday, June 27, 6 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free/VIP $35
Renowned pedal-steel guitarist Robert Randolph headlines, while Alabama singer-songwriter Early James opens.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.