 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Itchy-O Hallowmass takes over the Summit on Halloween.EXPAND
Itchy-O Hallowmass takes over the Summit on Halloween.
Scott Lentz

The Best Halloween Concerts in Denver

Westword Staff | October 25, 2018 | 6:55am
AA

Although Halloween isn't until next Wednesday, the season's concerts and celebrations kick off this weekend. Dragondeer headlines its Halloween Throwdown by playing the music of David Bowie on Friday and the Grateful Dead on Saturday, while Itchy-O brings back its Hallowmass concert. There are also a number of tribute acts playing throughout the weekend. Here's our Halloween concert rundown:

Related Stories

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26

Dragondeer vs. Bowie: 1st Annual Dragondeer Halloween Throwdown: 9:30 p.m., $10-$18, Globe Hall
With Def Knock and the Milk Blossoms.

Hi-Dive's Annual Halloween Tribute Blowout: 8:30 p.m., $10, hi-dive
With Jay Reatard (Dirty Few & Fast Eddy), New York Dolls (Brian Buck & Friends), Green Day (All Chiefs), The Spits (Lloyd & Saviour), NOBUNNY (Anthony Lee Cortes - acoustic).

Halloween Costume Ball: 6 p.m., $15-$200, Herman's Hideaway
With Far Beyond Denver, Slingfist, Ironbound, MONO VERDE, Irie Still, Summer Junell, The Antagonist, Sherry's Angels, Melissa An, James Etc, Ambre Rouge Of Circa Vida Entertainment (hula dancing, pole dancing and more), The Witch Gore (burlesque), Dj. Kane, Romero, Ambre Rouge (hula, pole and more exotic dancing), Kimono Dragons, Chawna Face and Body Painting, Melody Productions, Sexi Lexi, Vanessa Burdy, Christian Hee, Mile High Mesmerize, S1lencer, Chloe Christine Harris. Costume contest with $500 in prizes.

90s Halloween Party: 8 p.m., $7-$10, Your Mom's House
With Goldilox.

Halloween Tribute Night: 9 p.m., $5, Streets of London Pub
With American Wristband, Chili Powder and Guerrilla Radio.

DeCollage Halloween Party: 9 p.m., $7, Syntax Physic Opera

Toad Halloween Bash: $12-$18, 8 p.m., Toad Tavern
With Born to Run (Springsteen tribute) and We're Still the Same (Bob Seger tribute).

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27

Halloween on the Rocks: 6:30 p.m., $59.95-$99.95, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Machine Gun Kelly x Juice WRLD with THEY., DJ Esco, London Richards, Reo Cragun, DubXX.

Time Warp: Rocky Horror Show Sing-Along: 7:30 p.m., $15-$89, Boettcher Concert Hall

HELLoween Costume Ball: 9 p.m., $30-$200, Oriental Theater
With Cruxshadows, Seraphim Shock, Radio Scarlet.

Wolfpack's Seventh Annual Halloween Bash: 7 p.m., $22-$45, Herman's Hideaway
The Iron Maidens (Iron Maiden tribute) with Skulls, Antisocial and more.

Dragondeer vs. The Dead: 1st Annual Dragondeer Halloween Throwdown: 9:30 p.m., $10-$18, Globe Hall
With Dog City Disco.

The Big Halloween Showcase: 7 p.m., $10-$15, Mercury Cafe

Nuns of Brixton (Clash tribute): 9 p.m., $20, Lion's Lair
With the Shaloms (Ramones tribute), Sexy Pistils (Sex Pistols tribute)

Monsters of Mock: 8 p.m., free, Barfly (at Alamo Drafthouse Denver)

Back Sabbath Halloween Costume Party: 8 p.m., $5, The Venue
With Back Sabbath (Black Sabbath tribute) and Blizzard of Ozz (Ozzy Osbourne tribute), $500 costume contest,

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28

Party All the Time: ’80s Dance and Retrowave Halloween Party: 9 p.m., $5-$18, Your Mom's House

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30

Amigo the Devil and Harley Poe (also October 31): 7 p.m., $15-$17, Marquis Theater.
With Crow Cavalier and Hangman's Hymnal.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31

Danzig: 6:30 p.m., $35, Fillmore Auditorium
With Venom Inc, Power Trip and Mutoid Man.

Itchy-O Hallowmass: 8 p.m., $22-$30, Summit
With Echo Beds.

Magic Beans Halloween Celebration: 9 p.m., $15-$18, Fox Theatre, Boulder
With Consider the Source and Skypond.

Green Jellÿ Halloween Extravaganza: 7 p.m., $10-$100, Herman's Hideaway
With First Jason, Something for Tomorrow, Extreme Turbo Smash. 

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: