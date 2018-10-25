The Best Halloween Concerts in Denver

Although Halloween isn't until next Wednesday, the season's concerts and celebrations kick off this weekend. Dragondeer headlines its Halloween Throwdown by playing the music of David Bowie on Friday and the Grateful Dead on Saturday, while Itchy-O brings back its Hallowmass concert. There are also a number of tribute acts playing throughout the weekend. Here's our Halloween concert rundown:
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26
Dragondeer vs. Bowie: 1st Annual Dragondeer Halloween Throwdown: 9:30 p.m., $10-$18, Globe Hall
With Def Knock and the Milk Blossoms.
Hi-Dive's Annual Halloween Tribute Blowout: 8:30 p.m., $10, hi-dive
With Jay Reatard (Dirty Few & Fast Eddy), New York Dolls (Brian Buck & Friends), Green Day (All Chiefs), The Spits (Lloyd & Saviour), NOBUNNY (Anthony Lee Cortes - acoustic).
Halloween Costume Ball: 6 p.m., $15-$200, Herman's Hideaway
With Far Beyond Denver, Slingfist, Ironbound, MONO VERDE, Irie Still, Summer Junell, The Antagonist, Sherry's Angels, Melissa An, James Etc, Ambre Rouge Of Circa Vida Entertainment (hula dancing, pole dancing and more), The Witch Gore (burlesque), Dj. Kane, Romero, Ambre Rouge (hula, pole and more exotic dancing), Kimono Dragons, Chawna Face and Body Painting, Melody Productions, Sexi Lexi, Vanessa Burdy, Christian Hee, Mile High Mesmerize, S1lencer, Chloe Christine Harris. Costume contest with $500 in prizes.
’90s Halloween Party: 8 p.m., $7-$10, Your Mom's House
With Goldilox.
Halloween Tribute Night: 9 p.m., $5, Streets of London Pub
With American Wristband, Chili Powder and Guerrilla Radio.
DeCollage Halloween Party: 9 p.m., $7, Syntax Physic Opera
Toad Halloween Bash: $12-$18, 8 p.m., Toad Tavern
With Born to Run (Springsteen tribute) and We're Still the Same (Bob Seger tribute).
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27
Halloween on the Rocks: 6:30 p.m., $59.95-$99.95, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Machine Gun Kelly x Juice WRLD with THEY., DJ Esco, London Richards, Reo Cragun, DubXX.
Time Warp: Rocky Horror Show Sing-Along: 7:30 p.m., $15-$89, Boettcher Concert Hall
HELLoween Costume Ball: 9 p.m., $30-$200, Oriental Theater
With Cruxshadows, Seraphim Shock, Radio Scarlet.
Wolfpack's Seventh Annual Halloween Bash: 7 p.m., $22-$45, Herman's Hideaway
The Iron Maidens (Iron Maiden tribute) with Skulls, Antisocial and more.
Dragondeer vs. The Dead: 1st Annual Dragondeer Halloween Throwdown: 9:30 p.m., $10-$18, Globe Hall
With Dog City Disco.
The Big Halloween Showcase: 7 p.m., $10-$15, Mercury Cafe
Nuns of Brixton (Clash tribute): 9 p.m., $20, Lion's Lair
With the Shaloms (Ramones tribute), Sexy Pistils (Sex Pistols tribute)
Monsters of Mock: 8 p.m., free, Barfly (at Alamo Drafthouse Denver)
Back Sabbath Halloween Costume Party: 8 p.m., $5, The Venue
With Back Sabbath (Black Sabbath tribute) and Blizzard of Ozz (Ozzy Osbourne tribute), $500 costume contest,
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28
Party All the Time: ’80s Dance and Retrowave Halloween Party: 9 p.m., $5-$18, Your Mom's House
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30
Amigo the Devil and Harley Poe (also October 31): 7 p.m., $15-$17, Marquis Theater.
With Crow Cavalier and Hangman's Hymnal.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31
Danzig: 6:30 p.m., $35, Fillmore Auditorium
With Venom Inc, Power Trip and Mutoid Man.
Itchy-O Hallowmass: 8 p.m., $22-$30, Summit
With Echo Beds.
Magic Beans Halloween Celebration: 9 p.m., $15-$18, Fox Theatre, Boulder
With Consider the Source and Skypond.
Green Jellÿ Halloween Extravaganza: 7 p.m., $10-$100, Herman's Hideaway
With First Jason, Something for Tomorrow, Extreme Turbo Smash.
