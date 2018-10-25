The Best Halloween Concerts in Denver

Although Halloween isn't until next Wednesday, the season's concerts and celebrations kick off this weekend. Dragondeer headlines its Halloween Throwdown by playing the music of David Bowie on Friday and the Grateful Dead on Saturday, while Itchy-O brings back its Hallowmass concert. There are also a number of tribute acts playing throughout the weekend. Here's our Halloween concert rundown:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26

Dragondeer vs. Bowie: 1st Annual Dragondeer Halloween Throwdown: 9:30 p.m., $10-$18, Globe Hall

With Def Knock and the Milk Blossoms.

Hi-Dive's Annual Halloween Tribute Blowout: 8:30 p.m., $10, hi-dive

With Jay Reatard (Dirty Few & Fast Eddy), New York Dolls (Brian Buck & Friends), Green Day (All Chiefs), The Spits (Lloyd & Saviour), NOBUNNY (Anthony Lee Cortes - acoustic).

Halloween Costume Ball: 6 p.m., $15-$200, Herman's Hideaway

With Far Beyond Denver, Slingfist, Ironbound, MONO VERDE, Irie Still, Summer Junell, The Antagonist, Sherry's Angels, Melissa An, James Etc, Ambre Rouge Of Circa Vida Entertainment (hula dancing, pole dancing and more), The Witch Gore (burlesque), Dj. Kane, Romero, Ambre Rouge (hula, pole and more exotic dancing), Kimono Dragons, Chawna Face and Body Painting, Melody Productions, Sexi Lexi, Vanessa Burdy, Christian Hee, Mile High Mesmerize, S1lencer, Chloe Christine Harris. Costume contest with $500 in prizes.

’90s Halloween Party: 8 p.m., $7-$10, Your Mom's House

With Goldilox.

Halloween Tribute Night: 9 p.m., $5, Streets of London Pub

With American Wristband, Chili Powder and Guerrilla Radio.

DeCollage Halloween Party: 9 p.m., $7, Syntax Physic Opera

Toad Halloween Bash: $12-$18, 8 p.m., Toad Tavern

With Born to Run (Springsteen tribute) and We're Still the Same (Bob Seger tribute).

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27

Halloween on the Rocks: 6:30 p.m., $59.95-$99.95, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Machine Gun Kelly x Juice WRLD with THEY., DJ Esco, London Richards, Reo Cragun, DubXX.

Time Warp: Rocky Horror Show Sing-Along: 7:30 p.m., $15-$89, Boettcher Concert Hall

HELLoween Costume Ball: 9 p.m., $30-$200, Oriental Theater

With Cruxshadows, Seraphim Shock, Radio Scarlet.

Wolfpack's Seventh Annual Halloween Bash: 7 p.m., $22-$45, Herman's Hideaway

The Iron Maidens (Iron Maiden tribute) with Skulls, Antisocial and more.

Dragondeer vs. The Dead: 1st Annual Dragondeer Halloween Throwdown: 9:30 p.m., $10-$18, Globe Hall

With Dog City Disco.

The Big Halloween Showcase: 7 p.m., $10-$15, Mercury Cafe

Nuns of Brixton (Clash tribute): 9 p.m., $20, Lion's Lair

With the Shaloms (Ramones tribute), Sexy Pistils (Sex Pistols tribute)

Monsters of Mock: 8 p.m., free, Barfly (at Alamo Drafthouse Denver)

Back Sabbath Halloween Costume Party: 8 p.m., $5, The Venue

With Back Sabbath (Black Sabbath tribute) and Blizzard of Ozz (Ozzy Osbourne tribute), $500 costume contest,

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28

Party All the Time: ’80s Dance and Retrowave Halloween Party: 9 p.m., $5-$18, Your Mom's House

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30

Amigo the Devil and Harley Poe (also October 31): 7 p.m., $15-$17, Marquis Theater.

With Crow Cavalier and Hangman's Hymnal.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31

Danzig: 6:30 p.m., $35, Fillmore Auditorium

With Venom Inc, Power Trip and Mutoid Man.

Itchy-O Hallowmass: 8 p.m., $22-$30, Summit

With Echo Beds.

Magic Beans Halloween Celebration: 9 p.m., $15-$18, Fox Theatre, Boulder

With Consider the Source and Skypond.

Green Jellÿ Halloween Extravaganza: 7 p.m., $10-$100, Herman's Hideaway

With First Jason, Something for Tomorrow, Extreme Turbo Smash.