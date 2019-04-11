Trisha Yearwood Throws Tailgate Party Outside Garth Brooks Concert

There's no doubt that Garth Brooks is country-music deity. Joining him on his just-announced tour will be more country royalty: his wife and fellow country singer Trisha Yearwood, who will throw a tailgate party outside his concerts, including his Denver stop.

Yearwood, who just released Let's Be Frank, an album covering Frank Sinatra songs, is bringing Trisha's Tailgate to Bronco's Stadium. The event takes place just before Brooks's sold-out concert, from 3 to 6 p.m. on June 8.

The Food Network star will dish out food and drinks, including her signature cocktail, "Summer in a Cup."

“You know I love to entertain and I can’t wait to bring Trisha’s Tailgate to Denver,” said Yearwood in a statement. “It’s the ultimate fan experience with all of my favorite things — good food, good drinks, good music and good company.”

Some of the funds raised from the tailgate party will support the work of Habitat for Humanity.

Tickets, which are on sale now, cost $65 and include all the food you can eat and two drink tickets.