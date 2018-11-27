Trout Steak Revival and Friends Take Over Cervantes'

Trout Steak Revival dropped its fourth album, Spirit to the Sea, last November. Since releasing the recording – which was produced by talented banjoist and one of the founders of The Infamous Stringdusters, Chris Pandolfi – the group has been steadily touring in support of the record.
The outfit has roots in Michigan, where a few of its members started out strumming acoustic covers at a summer camp before relocating to Colorado in 2009. Since winning the band competition at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 2014, the act has seen growing success.
Trout Steak Revival will mark its continued progress with a gathering of like-minded artists at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and Cervantes' Other Side this Friday night, November 30.
"We're hosting a festival-style thing, with us and a bunch of our musical buddies," says Trout Steak banjo player Travis McNamara, about Friday night's concert. "We wanted to put a few of our friends on the bill so that we could curate a great night of music, and we're taking over both sides of the venue. We'll be headlining in the main ballroom, but we're planning on there being a lot of sitting in on both stages and cross-pollinating between everyone involved. We've been looking forward to this for a while."
McNamara says Trout Steak Revival has plans to record some new material this winter, but that the band will be staying around Colorado for the next few months, partly as an effort to provide some paternity leave to Steve Foltz, the group's mandolin player, who is the father of a new baby.
"It was a busy spring and a busy summer. We got all over the place," says McNamara. "But we're excited to be around here for the snowfall. We're all getting our skis ready and everything. We're also going to be up in Fort Collins on Saturday night with some of these bands at the Aggie. It's going to be a great weekend of music for us."
Trout Steak Revival and guests Old Salt Union, Lindsay Lou, the Sweet Lillies, We Dream Dawn (with Bridget Law), Bonfire Dub and Magnolia North, 8 p.m. Friday, November 30, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side, 2637 Welton Street, $20 to $25; with Old Salt Union and Lindsay Lou, 8 p.m. Saturday, December 1, Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins, $15 to $18.
