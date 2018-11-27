Trout Steak Revival and Friends Take Over Cervantes'

Trout Steak Revival dropped its fourth album, Spirit to the Sea, last November. Since releasing the recording – which was produced by talented banjoist and one of the founders of The Infamous Stringdusters, Chris Pandolfi – the group has been steadily touring in support of the record.

The outfit has roots in Michigan, where a few of its members started out strumming acoustic covers at a summer camp before relocating to Colorado in 2009. Since winning the band competition at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 2014, the act has seen growing success.