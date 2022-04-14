Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Widespread Panic, Pitbull and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

April 14, 2022 12:36PM

Widespread Panic plays three nights at Red Rocks.
Widespread Panic plays three nights at Red Rocks. Jacqueline Collins
For what may be one of the most expensive concerts around Denver this year, John Fogerty comes to Beaver Creek for a performance at Vilar Performing Arts Center, Thursday, June 30, and Friday, July 1, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $245-$475.

Rapper Pitbull is joined at Red Rocks Amphitheatre by Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul on Friday, August 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m.

Depending how big of a WSMFP fan you are, you could be spending more on this show than on Fogerty: Widespread Panic also returns to Red Rocks for its traditional three-night run, Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $125-$580. Good luck getting one.

And now that Ophelia's Electric Soapbox is officially reopened, you'll find several shows listed here.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BALL ARENA

Daddy Yankee: Mon., July 25, 8 p.m., $63-$193. 
Five Finger Death Punch: With Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods, Fri., Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$129.50.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

The King Khan & BBQ Show: With Miranda and the Beat., Wed., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $22.50.

BOULDER THEATER

Harland Williams: Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
James McMurtry: Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Tim Heidecker Live!: Tue., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $39.50-$45. Bombino: Sun., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Remi Wolf: With Hether, Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50.
Here Come the Mummies: With Saxsquatch., Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $22-$27.
Graham Nash: Tue., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $50-$325.

CERVANTES' OTHER SIDE

Dizzy Wright: With Durante and Viktop, Sat., May 7, 8 p.m., $22-$72.

CIVIC CENTER PARK

Cinco de Mayo Festival: With 8 Segundos and Grupo Control., Sat., May 7, noon; Sun., May 8, noon, FREE.

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Global Dance Festival: Fri., July 15, 3 p.m.; Sat., July 16, 3 p.m., $89-$249.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Boyz II Men: With the Colorado Symphony., Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $35-$149.95 LANY: With Surfaces, Sun., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $25-$65.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Dashboard Confessional: With Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness and The Juliana Theory, Mon., Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m., $39.50-$64.50.

FOX THEATRE

The Expendables: Sat., July 2, 8 p.m., $25-$28.

GERALD R. FORD AMPHITHEATER, VAIL

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra: Thu., June 23, 6 p.m.; Sat., June 25, 6 p.m.; Sun., June 26, 6 & 9 p.m., $5-$114.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Wed., June 29, 6 p.m.; Thu., June 30, 6 p.m.; Fri., July 1, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 2, 6 p.m.; Mon., July 4, 2 p.m., $5-$124.
The Philadelphia Orchestra: Fri., July 8, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 9, 6 p.m.; Sun., July 10, 7:30 p.m.; Thu., July 14, 6 p.m.; Fri., July 15, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 16, 6 p.m., $5-$129.
The New York Philharmonic: Wed., July 20, 6 p.m.; Fri., July 22, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 23, 6 p.m.; Sun., July 24, 6 p.m.; Tue., July 26, 6 p.m.; Wed., July 27, 6 p.m., $5-$134.
Fitz & the Tantrums: With Andy Grammar., Wed., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $50.9-$100.95.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Subtronics (Red Rocks Afterparty): With G-Space b2b Tiedye Ky and Jiqui., Thu., April 21, 11:30 p.m., $34.95. Marian Hill: Tue., July 19, 8 p.m., $29.

HI-DIVE

Apollo Shortwave: Wed., May 4, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Glueman (Album Release Show): With Supreme Joy, Flora De La Luna and Pawns, Thu., May 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Thelma and the Sleaze: With The Savage Blush, Fast Eddy and Velvet Horns, Fri., May 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Swindlin Hearts: Sun., May 22, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Rootbeer Richie and the Reveille: With JLR Band and David Turel, Fri., June 17, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Under the Pier: With The God Awful Truth, Vexing and Grief Ritual, Tue., July 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12

LARIMER LOUNGE

Indie 102.3 Local 303 Meetup: With Pleasure Prince., Mon., April 25, 5:30 p.m., free.

LEVITT PAVILION

River Whyless: Thu., Sept. 1, 7 p.m., free.
Thee Phantom & the Illharmonic Orchestra: With Stay Tuned, Sun., Sept. 18, 5 p.m., free.

MACKY AUDITORIUM

Bluebird Music & Arts Festival: Sat., April 23, 1 p.m.; Sun., April 24, noon, $29-$49.

MARQUIS THEATER

Misfit Mitch: Sat., June 4, 7 p.m., $15.

MISSION BALLROOM

 Three Days Grace: With Wage War and Zero 9:36, Mon., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $40.50-$86.
Lauv: With Hayley Kiyoko., Tue., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $41.50-$76.50.
girl in red: Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $34.95-$99.95. Nora En Pure: Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $39.50-$60.

OGDEN THEATRE

Les Claypool's Bastard Jazz: Sat., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $42.
Murder by Death: With Amigo The Devil and Katacombs., Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $35-$75.
Apashe: Fri., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $25-$75.

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

Mile High Soul Club: Thu., April 14, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.
DJ Logic: Wed., April 27, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Shinyribs: Fri., June 10, 9:30 p.m., $20-$30.
The Legendary Pink Dots: With Orbit Service, Sat., Nov. 19, 8:30 p.m., $24-$37.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Lindsey Buckingham: Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $59.50.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Kathleen Madigan: Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $34.75-$59.75.

RIVERWALK CENTER, BRECKENRIDGE

Drive-By Truckers: Thu., July 14, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40.
G. Love Solo: Sun., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $25-$35.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Widespread Panic: Fri., June 24, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 25, 7 p.m.; Sun., June 26, 6 p.m., $125-$580.
KALEO: With The Glorious Sons and Bones Owens, Mon., May 16, 7:30 & 8 p.m., $80-$499.
Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now: With Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul, Fri., Aug. 19, 8 p.m..
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Thu., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $59.95-$199.95.

THE SAVOY

Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion: Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $30-$60.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Ten Years Gone - Tribute to Led Zeppelin: Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Greg Adams and East Bay Soul: Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Tony Exum Jr. and Nathan Mitchell: Fri., July 29, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Sons of Legends: With Bobby Wilson, TJ Hooker Taylor and David Ruffin Jr., Sat., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $60-$65.

SUMMIT

STARSET: With Red, Fame On Fire and Smash Into Pieces, Fri., May 27, 6 p.m., $25.
Northlane: With Silent Planet and Avoid, Sat., Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., $23-$25.

VILAR PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, BEAVER CREEK

John Fogerty: Thu., June 30, 7 p.m.; Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., $245-$475.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Emily Ferguson is Westword's Culture Editor, covering Denver's flourishing arts and music scene. Before landing this position, she worked as an editor at local and national political publications and held some odd jobs suited to her odd personality, including selling grilled cheese sandwiches at music festivals and performing with fire. Emily also writes on the arts for the Wall Street Journal and is an oil painter in her free time.
Contact: Emily Ferguson

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation