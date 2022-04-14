Widespread Panic, Pitbull and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Rapper Pitbull is joined at Red Rocks Amphitheatre by Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul on Friday, August 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m.
Depending how big of a WSMFP fan you are, you could be spending more on this show than on Fogerty: Widespread Panic also returns to Red Rocks for its traditional three-night run, Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $125-$580. Good luck getting one.
And now that Ophelia's Electric Soapbox is officially reopened, you'll find several shows listed here.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
BALL ARENA
Daddy Yankee: Mon., July 25, 8 p.m., $63-$193.
Five Finger Death Punch: With Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods, Fri., Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$129.50.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
The King Khan & BBQ Show: With Miranda and the Beat., Wed., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $22.50.
BOULDER THEATER
Harland Williams: Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
James McMurtry: Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Tim Heidecker Live!: Tue., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $39.50-$45. Bombino: Sun., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Remi Wolf: With Hether, Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50.
Here Come the Mummies: With Saxsquatch., Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $22-$27.
Graham Nash: Tue., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $50-$325.
CERVANTES' OTHER SIDE
Dizzy Wright: With Durante and Viktop, Sat., May 7, 8 p.m., $22-$72.
CIVIC CENTER PARK
Cinco de Mayo Festival: With 8 Segundos and Grupo Control., Sat., May 7, noon; Sun., May 8, noon, FREE.
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Global Dance Festival: Fri., July 15, 3 p.m.; Sat., July 16, 3 p.m., $89-$249.
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Boyz II Men: With the Colorado Symphony., Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $35-$149.95 LANY: With Surfaces, Sun., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $25-$65.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Dashboard Confessional: With Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness and The Juliana Theory, Mon., Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m., $39.50-$64.50.
FOX THEATRE
The Expendables: Sat., July 2, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
GERALD R. FORD AMPHITHEATER, VAIL
The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra: Thu., June 23, 6 p.m.; Sat., June 25, 6 p.m.; Sun., June 26, 6 & 9 p.m., $5-$114.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Wed., June 29, 6 p.m.; Thu., June 30, 6 p.m.; Fri., July 1, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 2, 6 p.m.; Mon., July 4, 2 p.m., $5-$124.
The Philadelphia Orchestra: Fri., July 8, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 9, 6 p.m.; Sun., July 10, 7:30 p.m.; Thu., July 14, 6 p.m.; Fri., July 15, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 16, 6 p.m., $5-$129.
The New York Philharmonic: Wed., July 20, 6 p.m.; Fri., July 22, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 23, 6 p.m.; Sun., July 24, 6 p.m.; Tue., July 26, 6 p.m.; Wed., July 27, 6 p.m., $5-$134.
Fitz & the Tantrums: With Andy Grammar., Wed., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $50.9-$100.95.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Subtronics (Red Rocks Afterparty): With G-Space b2b Tiedye Ky and Jiqui., Thu., April 21, 11:30 p.m., $34.95. Marian Hill: Tue., July 19, 8 p.m., $29.
HI-DIVE
Apollo Shortwave: Wed., May 4, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Glueman (Album Release Show): With Supreme Joy, Flora De La Luna and Pawns, Thu., May 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Thelma and the Sleaze: With The Savage Blush, Fast Eddy and Velvet Horns, Fri., May 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Swindlin Hearts: Sun., May 22, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Rootbeer Richie and the Reveille: With JLR Band and David Turel, Fri., June 17, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Under the Pier: With The God Awful Truth, Vexing and Grief Ritual, Tue., July 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12
LARIMER LOUNGE
Indie 102.3 Local 303 Meetup: With Pleasure Prince., Mon., April 25, 5:30 p.m., free.
LEVITT PAVILION
River Whyless: Thu., Sept. 1, 7 p.m., free.
Thee Phantom & the Illharmonic Orchestra: With Stay Tuned, Sun., Sept. 18, 5 p.m., free.
MACKY AUDITORIUM
Bluebird Music & Arts Festival: Sat., April 23, 1 p.m.; Sun., April 24, noon, $29-$49.
MARQUIS THEATER
Misfit Mitch: Sat., June 4, 7 p.m., $15.
MISSION BALLROOM
Three Days Grace: With Wage War and Zero 9:36, Mon., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $40.50-$86.
Lauv: With Hayley Kiyoko., Tue., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $41.50-$76.50.
girl in red: Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $34.95-$99.95. Nora En Pure: Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $39.50-$60.
OGDEN THEATRE
Murder by Death: With Amigo The Devil and Katacombs., Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $35-$75.
Apashe: Fri., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $25-$75.
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Mile High Soul Club: Thu., April 14, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.
DJ Logic: Wed., April 27, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Shinyribs: Fri., June 10, 9:30 p.m., $20-$30.
The Legendary Pink Dots: With Orbit Service, Sat., Nov. 19, 8:30 p.m., $24-$37.
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Lindsey Buckingham: Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $59.50.
PIKES PEAK CENTER
Kathleen Madigan: Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $34.75-$59.75.
RIVERWALK CENTER, BRECKENRIDGE
Drive-By Truckers: Thu., July 14, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40.
G. Love Solo: Sun., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $25-$35.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Widespread Panic: Fri., June 24, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 25, 7 p.m.; Sun., June 26, 6 p.m., $125-$580.
KALEO: With The Glorious Sons and Bones Owens, Mon., May 16, 7:30 & 8 p.m., $80-$499.
Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now: With Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul, Fri., Aug. 19, 8 p.m..
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Thu., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $59.95-$199.95.
THE SAVOY
Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion: Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $30-$60.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Ten Years Gone - Tribute to Led Zeppelin: Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Greg Adams and East Bay Soul: Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Tony Exum Jr. and Nathan Mitchell: Fri., July 29, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Sons of Legends: With Bobby Wilson, TJ Hooker Taylor and David Ruffin Jr., Sat., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $60-$65.
SUMMIT
STARSET: With Red, Fame On Fire and Smash Into Pieces, Fri., May 27, 6 p.m., $25.
Northlane: With Silent Planet and Avoid, Sat., Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., $23-$25.
VILAR PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, BEAVER CREEK
John Fogerty: Thu., June 30, 7 p.m.; Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., $245-$475.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.