Widespread Panic, Pitbull and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

For what may be one of the most expensive concerts around Denver this year, John Fogerty comes to Beaver Creek for a performance at Vilar Performing Arts Center, Thursday, June 30, and Friday, July 1, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $245-$475.Rapper Pitbull is joined at Red Rocks Amphitheatre by Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul on Friday, August 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m.Depending how big of a WSMFP fan you are, you could be spending more on this show than on Fogerty: Widespread Panic also returns to Red Rocks for its traditional three-night run, Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $125-$580. Good luck getting one.And now that Ophelia's Electric Soapbox is officially reopened , you'll find several shows listed here.Mon., July 25, 8 p.m., $63-$193.With Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods, Fri., Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$129.50.With Miranda and the Beat., Wed., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $22.50.Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25.Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30.Tue., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $39.50-$45. Bombino: Sun., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25.With Hether, Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50.With Saxsquatch., Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $22-$27.Tue., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $50-$325.With Durante and Viktop, Sat., May 7, 8 p.m., $22-$72.With 8 Segundos and Grupo Control., Sat., May 7, noon; Sun., May 8, noon, FREE.Fri., July 15, 3 p.m.; Sat., July 16, 3 p.m., $89-$249.With the Colorado Symphony., Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $35-$149.95 LANY: With Surfaces, Sun., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $25-$65.With Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness and The Juliana Theory, Mon., Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m., $39.50-$64.50.Sat., July 2, 8 p.m., $25-$28.Thu., June 23, 6 p.m.; Sat., June 25, 6 p.m.; Sun., June 26, 6 & 9 p.m., $5-$114.Wed., June 29, 6 p.m.; Thu., June 30, 6 p.m.; Fri., July 1, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 2, 6 p.m.; Mon., July 4, 2 p.m., $5-$124.Fri., July 8, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 9, 6 p.m.; Sun., July 10, 7:30 p.m.; Thu., July 14, 6 p.m.; Fri., July 15, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 16, 6 p.m., $5-$129.Wed., July 20, 6 p.m.; Fri., July 22, 6 p.m.; Sat., July 23, 6 p.m.; Sun., July 24, 6 p.m.; Tue., July 26, 6 p.m.; Wed., July 27, 6 p.m., $5-$134.With Andy Grammar., Wed., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $50.9-$100.95.With G-Space b2b Tiedye Ky and Jiqui., Thu., April 21, 11:30 p.m., $34.95. Marian Hill: Tue., July 19, 8 p.m., $29.Wed., May 4, 8 p.m., $10-$12.With Supreme Joy, Flora De La Luna and Pawns, Thu., May 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12.With The Savage Blush, Fast Eddy and Velvet Horns, Fri., May 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15.Sun., May 22, 8 p.m., $12-$15.With JLR Band and David Turel, Fri., June 17, 9 p.m., $15-$20.With The God Awful Truth, Vexing and Grief Ritual, Tue., July 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12With Pleasure Prince., Mon., April 25, 5:30 p.m., free.Thu., Sept. 1, 7 p.m., free.ra: With Stay Tuned, Sun., Sept. 18, 5 p.m., free.Sat., April 23, 1 p.m.; Sun., April 24, noon, $29-$49.Sat., June 4, 7 p.m., $15.With Wage War and Zero 9:36, Mon., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $40.50-$86.With Hayley Kiyoko., Tue., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $41.50-$76.50.Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $34.95-$99.95. Nora En Pure: Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $39.50-$60.Sat., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $42.With Amigo The Devil and Katacombs., Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $35-$75.Fri., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $25-$75.Thu., April 14, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.Wed., April 27, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.Fri., June 10, 9:30 p.m., $20-$30.With Orbit Service, Sat., Nov. 19, 8:30 p.m., $24-$37.Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $59.50.Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $34.75-$59.75.Thu., July 14, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40.Sun., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $25-$35.Fri., June 24, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 25, 7 p.m.; Sun., June 26, 6 p.m., $125-$580.With The Glorious Sons and Bones Owens, Mon., May 16, 7:30 & 8 p.m., $80-$499.With Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul, Fri., Aug. 19, 8 p.m..Thu., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $59.95-$199.95.Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $30-$60.Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $15-$20.Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $30-$35.Fri., July 29, 8 p.m., $25-$30.With Bobby Wilson, TJ Hooker Taylor and David Ruffin Jr., Sat., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $60-$65.With Red, Fame On Fire and Smash Into Pieces, Fri., May 27, 6 p.m., $25.With Silent Planet and Avoid, Sat., Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., $23-$25.., June 30, 7 p.m.; Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., $245-$475.