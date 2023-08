Madonna, Zach Bryan and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

click to enlarge Zach Bryan announces a massive tour! John Lamparski/Getty Images



New Show / On Sale Dates



Country crooner Zach Bryan just announced an appearance at Empower Field on Saturday, June 15. Ticket prices have not yet been announced but will go on sale Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. After having to cancel most of her recent tour because of an illness, Madonna and her team rebooked those missed dates, and her Denver appearance is set for Ball Arena on Saturday, March 23. Tickets are $101-$570, and are on sale now.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $61.50-$251.50Sat., Nov. 18, 3 & 7:30 p.m., $39-$109.75Sat., March 23, 8:30 p.m., $101-$570Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $39-$499Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $22.50With Agriculture, Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $25Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25Sun., Nov. 12, 8 p.m.Sun., June 9, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $25-$30With Polytoxic, Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$30With Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner, Sat., June 15, 7 p.m.Fri., Nov. 17, 6 p.m., $59.50-$174.50Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $20-$25With Spice Pistols and Egoista, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $22.50Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $25Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $22.50With Evan Honer, Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $16With Tep No (1/12), with Blockhead (1/13), Fri., Jan. 12, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $25-$34.50With The Munsens and Green Druid., Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Toner, Trauma Ray, Mask and Candy Apple, Mon., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $20-$25Sun., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $15-$18With Co-Stanza, Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $10With Draghoria, Goat Hill Massacre, Glass Helix and Burning Through Darkness, Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $15With Wheelwright, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $15With Indie Anthony, Fri., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $16With Foxtide, Sat., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $16With Broadside, Worry Club and Not My Weekend, Tue., Nov. 14, 6 p.m., $23Tue., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $20Thu., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $25With MYTHM and Jetset B2B Myelin, Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $25With Monica Martin, Sat., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., $39.50With Sultan + Shepard and Ashibah, Sat., Sept. 9, 10 p.m., $30With Emmure, Bodysnatcher and Archetypes Collide, Tue., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $29.50-$34.50Tue., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $29.50-$65.50Sat., March 30, 8 p.m., $20With Luminyst, Mythic Rogue, Trip Drop and Barooka, Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $32Fri., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $12With Barry Bostwick., Thu., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $29.50-$69.50Sat., Nov. 4, 4 & 8 p.m., $27.50-$69.50With Knock2 and What So Not, Sat., Nov. 11, 6 p.m., $52.80-$129.95With Allison Lorenzen and Soy Celesté, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Matriarch and Voideater, Thu., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $10-$13With Dialup and Luna Nuñez, Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$13With The Patti Fiasco, Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Hi I'm Ghost, Sat., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $25Fri., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $50-$75Fri., May 3, 8 p.m., $25