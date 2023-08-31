Madonna, Zach Bryan and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Madonna and her team rebooked those missed dates, and her Denver appearance is set for Ball Arena on Saturday, March 23. Tickets are $101-$570, and are on sale now.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
BALL ARENA
New Show / On Sale Dates
Travis Scott presents: Utopia Tour "Circus Maximus": Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $61.50-$251.50
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: Sat., Nov. 18, 3 & 7:30 p.m., $39-$109.75
Madonna: The Celebration Tour: Sat., March 23, 8:30 p.m., $101-$570
BELLCO THEATRE
Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance: Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $39-$499
BLUEBIRD THEATER
KPop Night: Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $22.50
Chat Pile: With Agriculture, Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $25
Royal & the Serpent: Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
Vedo: Still Having Mood Swings: Sun., Nov. 12, 8 p.m.
Soen: Memorial Tour 2024: Sun., June 9, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30
BOULDER THEATER
Allison Russell: The Returner Tour: Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $25-$30
The Last Waltz (Revisited): 19th Anniversary: With Polytoxic, Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$30
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Zach Bryan: With Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner, Sat., June 15, 7 p.m.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Everglow: US Tour [All My Girls]: Fri., Nov. 17, 6 p.m., $59.50-$174.50
FOX THEATRE
Hamdi: Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $20-$25
GLOBE HALL
Agent Orange: With Spice Pistols and Egoista, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $22.50
Vincent Neil Emerson: Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $25
A Wilhelm Scream: Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $22.50
Wyatt Flores: With Evan Honer, Sat., Nov. 25, 8 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $16
GOTHIC THEATRE
BoomBox: With Tep No (1/12), with Blockhead (1/13), Fri., Jan. 12, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $25-$34.50
HI-DIVE
Cloud Catcher (Album Release & Tour Kickoff): With The Munsens and Green Druid., Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Spy: With Toner, Trauma Ray, Mask and Candy Apple, Mon., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $20-$25
Deathchant: Sun., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $15-$18
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The Moss: With Co-Stanza, Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $10
Thrash Hard City: With Draghoria, Goat Hill Massacre, Glass Helix and Burning Through Darkness, Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $15
Sydney Sprague: The “Somebody in Hell Loves You!” Tour: With Wheelwright, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $15
Ashes to Amber: With Indie Anthony, Fri., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $16
The Hails: With Foxtide, Sat., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $16
MARQUIS THEATER
This Wild Life: With Broadside, Worry Club and Not My Weekend, Tue., Nov. 14, 6 p.m., $23
Eem Triplin: Still Pretty North American Tour: Tue., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $20
MEOW WOLF
K+Lab: Thu., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $25
NotLö: Night Terrors & Dreamscapes: With MYTHM and Jetset B2B Myelin, Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $25
MISSION BALLROOM
Cory Wong: Winter 2024 Tour: With Monica Martin, Sat., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., $39.50
OGDEN THEATRE
"This Never Happened" Summer Gathering: Official Afterparty: With Sultan + Shepard and Ashibah, Sat., Sept. 9, 10 p.m., $30
We Came As Romans: Darkbloom II Tour 2023: With Emmure, Bodysnatcher and Archetypes Collide, Tue., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $29.50-$34.50
Roy Woods: Me & U Tour: Tue., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $29.50-$65.50
Mo Lowda & The Humble: Sat., March 30, 8 p.m., $20
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Luzcid: With Luminyst, Mythic Rogue, Trip Drop and Barooka, Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $32
Lipgloss: An Indie Dance Party: Fri., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $12
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: With Barry Bostwick., Thu., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $29.50-$69.50
Straight No Chaser: Sleighin' It Tour: Sat., Nov. 4, 4 & 8 p.m., $27.50-$69.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
DJ Snake: With Knock2 and What So Not, Sat., Nov. 11, 6 p.m., $52.80-$129.95
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Calamity (Album Release Show): With Allison Lorenzen and Soy Celesté, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Ghorot: With Matriarch and Voideater, Thu., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $10-$13
La Cerca: With Dialup and Luna Nuñez, Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$13
Bison Bone (Album Release Show): With The Patti Fiasco, Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
OG Nixin: With Hi I'm Ghost, Sat., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $25
Aqua: "Barbie World" Tour: Fri., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $50-$75
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors: Find Your People Tour: Fri., May 3, 8 p.m., $25
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.