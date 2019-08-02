Dog the Bounty Hunter Goes Biblical Over Ransacking of Edgewater Store

What's the fastest way to piss off Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, the longtime reality-TV star with deep connections to the Denver area? Burglarize the Dog the Bounty Hunter store in Edgewater and steal personal items owned by his late wife, Beth Chapman, just weeks after her death from cancer on June 26 and a celebration of her life last month at a church in Aurora.

The crime inspired Chapman to break out the caps lock for a post he shared on his personal Facebook page at 11:40 p.m. Denver time last night, August 1.

"The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead," Chapman wrote. "LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION ABOUT WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS!!!"

Westword was there on June 14, 2012, when Duane and Beth threw a street party to mark the grand opening of Denver Dog's House at 2547 Sheridan Boulevard. As you can see in a slideshow capturing the event, a huge throng took part in the bash, which featured music by the Groove Hawgs, the band built around Fox radio personalities Michael Floorwax and Rick Lewis, and speeches from the stage by the Chapmans.

"The turnout is spectacular," Beth told us at the time. "I'm really surprised that so many people have come out. I think there's about seven or eight thousand people here, and this is a really great turnout for the city of Edgewater."

The Dog the Bounty Hunter store in Edgewater in June 2012 during its grand opening. Photo by Christopher Morgan

The timing of the store's debut seemed inauspicious. After all, Dog the Bounty Hunter, the A&E program that made Duane and Beth famous, had been canceled in May 2012 after eight seasons.

But there was no keeping the Chapmans down. Country Music Television quickly grabbed the rights to a similar program, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, which aired from 2013 to 2015. And another comeback is in the offing: Dog’s Most Wanted is scheduled to premiere on WGN circa September 4.

The new series promised to bring additional attention to Denver Dog's House — but it received the wrong kind yesterday afternoon. According to a piece by The Blast that Chapman shared, merchandise valued in the thousands was stolen from the outlet.

Even worse, some of the bounty-hunting gear used by Beth, as well as what are described as "priceless family mementos" from a memorial recently created in her honor, were also snatched.

No wonder Duane went biblical. If you have any information about the crime, tweet him at @dogbountyhunter or reach out via DogTheBountyHunter.com.