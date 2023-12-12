 Denver City Council Pushes Back on Mayor's Rush to House 1,000 by 2024 | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Homelessness

Denver City Council Pushes Back on Mayor Johnston's Rush to Reach House1000 Goal

Denver City Council members feel left in the dark as Mayor Mike Johnston races to the finish line of his House1000 plan.
December 12, 2023
Mayor Mike Johnston on July 18 declares homelessness an emergency with Denver City Council members standing behind him.
Mayor Mike Johnston on July 18 declares homelessness an emergency with Denver City Council members standing behind him. Bennito L. Kelty
Share this:
The clock is ticking for Mayor Mike Johnston to follow through on his biggest promise to Denver so far — housing 1,000 homeless people by 2024 — and in his rush to get it done, he's managed to step on some toes.

"This is an incredibly complex and difficult crisis we're facing, but it also needs to be done right," District 5 Councilmember Amanda Sawyer tells Westword. "And I think as we have seen [the mayor's plan] roll out, we have seen that there have been a number of things that have taken place, missteps that have been made, because of it being done fast instead of right."

On July 18 — Johnston's first full day in office — Denver's new mayor kicked off his House1000 plan by declaring a state of emergency over homelessness, which allowed him to speed up "the procurement for critical services" like housing contracts, per the declaration. For him to keep an emergency declaration in place for more than seven days, Johnston has to get approval from Denver City Council each month, and Sawyer has never voted for extending it.

On July 24, the first time the decision to extend the declaration went before council, Sawyer opposed it "not because I don't believe [homelessness is] an emergency; I absolutely believe it's an emergency," she says, but because Johnston seemed to be going too fast, and members weren't getting all the information they needed.

"It's very rare in my experience that we are receiving emails from the mayor's office to our inboxes in the middle of council meetings where we are discussing the topic of what's coming in an email," Sawyer explains. "It's very highly irregular, and it's not good policy. It doesn't allow for thoughtful reflection. It doesn't allow for time for questions to be generated or clarifications to be requested."

Sawyer, who has been on council since 2019, was again the lone vote against extending the declaration on August 21. A month later, Councilmember Flor Alvidrez — the new representative for District 7 in south Denver — joined her side.

"My and my community's voice have been skipped over," Alvidrez tells Westword. "My vote mostly goes against how I've seen the unraveling of the emergency order in my district."
click to enlarge Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez opposed Mayor Johnston's homeless emergency and parts of his House1000 plan.
Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez began voting against Mayor Johnston's homeless emergency in September 18, as she became concerned about the micro-community in her district.
Bennito L. Kelty
Alvidrez voted against extending Johnston's homeless emergency on September 18, citing "how fast things have moved" within the Johnston administration.

On August 24, the mayor revealed the planned locations of ten micro-communities where he would house many of the 1,000 homeless residents he wanted to get off the streets by 2024 as part of his House1000 plan. Two weeks later, on September 13, Johnston told residents of the Overland neighborhood — in Alvidrez's district — that a micro-community would be going in at 2301 South Santa Fe Drive, the largest one he's planned so far. On October 8, Johnston told them the micro-community would begin construction a week later.

"One of the things I asked for early on was to prioritize my district's voice, and the next thing I know I'm getting an invitation to a community information meeting for the Santa Fe site," Alvidrez says. "I plan to be pretty hands-on with how this rolls out in my district."

The councilmember wrote a letter on November 9 to Mayor Johnston demanding more compromise over the 120-unit micro-community. "The lack of empathy, answers and cooperation from your office has caused division, verbal and property assaults to [neighborhood] leadership," she said. "Communication has improved in the last week but we need a firm commitment and an updated operator contract to address community concern."

Johnston responded to Alvidrez, saying, "We know that we will not get everything right in the first attempt, but we know that we will continue to listen to neighbors, learn from our progress, and get better along the way."

A month after Alvidrez joined Sawyer, District 11 Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore voted against extending Johnston's emergency declaration.

"We weren't being communicated with," Gilmore says of her October 16 vote. "I feel like I'm not getting the full story from the administration, and then the reason why they have the emergency declaration in place is for one, single fact. It's not to apply for a federal grant — as we were told — it's not to mobilize community agencies and have them stuffed in the basement...it was for the headline."
click to enlarge Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore resigned from a committee chair out of concern for Mayor Johnston's House1000 plan.
Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore not only voted against Mayor Johnston's homeless emergency, but she resigned from her seat as Safety & Housing Committee chair to ask more questions.
Bennito L. Kelty
The councilwoman took her opposition a step further and resigned from her seat as the head of the Safety & Housing Committee — a city council body — on November 22. She says her resignation put her in a better position to ask questions as the mayor's staff continued to push through more contracts for his micro-communities and converted hotels.

"I decided I needed to resign because I didn't feel like I was getting the full story of what was transpiring, especially in my district, about the House1000 initiative," she tells Westword. "You've got to be able to have open, transparent communication, especially when you're chairing a committee that the administration is trying get contracts through to get approved."  

Gilmore's resignation "affected us emotionally," says Sawyer, who is also on the committee. "When I learned about it, I was shocked, and it signaled to me that she has major concerns that are not being addressed."  

Alvidrez, who is not on the committee but attends to ask questions about the micro-community in her district, was also taken aback. "It makes me sad to see her feel so frustrated that she felt she had to step down from that role," she says. "I felt like her experience was valuable in that role."

Sawyer adds, "It's certainly the first time in my experience in my four and half years on the council that I've seen that happen, which means it is an extraordinary step that she felt she needed to take."

These three council reps are the only ones on the thirteen-person council to vote against extending Johnston's emergency declaration, which was last extended on November 13. The next vote to extend it will be in late December; so far, none of the three have changed their position.

Denver City Council most recently met on Monday, December 11. The biggest housing and homelessness topic it passed at the meeting was a $1 million contract extension with Bayaud Enterprises to have it continue operating emergency pop-up shelters — such as those activated in cold weather — through 2024.  

Despite her position on the emergency vote, she and Johnston "still have a very good working relationship," Sawyer says.

"One of things that has gotten lost in politics in America across the country is we can disagree without being disagreeable," she adds. "Homelessness is certainly not the only thing that the City of Denver manages, and disagreeing on a piece of policy certainly doesn't stop us from working together." 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Bennito L. Kelty is a Westword staff writer. He's been writing about local and state news since 2017, getting his start in Missouri, then Arizona and now Colorado. He was raised in Aurora, is proud of it and loves to talk about his hometown and the Mile High City. Habla español and a few other languages too.
Contact: Bennito L. Kelty

Trending

Jerry Jeudy Ripped Despite Broncos Win Over Chargers

Opinion

Jerry Jeudy Ripped Despite Broncos Win Over Chargers

By Michael Roberts
Has The Fan, Once a Sports-Talk Radio Ratings Winner, Dropped the Ball?

Media

Has The Fan, Once a Sports-Talk Radio Ratings Winner, Dropped the Ball?

By Michael Roberts
Colorado Legislators Decry "Toxic" Workplace as Resignation Numbers Reach New Highs

Politics

Colorado Legislators Decry "Toxic" Workplace as Resignation Numbers Reach New Highs

By Hannah Metzger
Colorado School of Mines Football Reaches DII Championship Again, Eyes Redemption

Sports

Colorado School of Mines Football Reaches DII Championship Again, Eyes Redemption

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation