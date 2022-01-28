Most Dangerous Time for Denver Homicides in 2021

This is the fifth in a series of stories about Denver homicides in 2021. Click to read "Most Dangerous Denver Police Districts in 2021," "Tragic Details of Denver's 28 Unsolved Homicides in 2021," "Inside Denver's 2021 Gang-Related Homicides" and "Thirteen Denver Homicides Reportedly Committed by Strangers."
Homicide statistics from the Denver Police Department offer a strong argument that the Mile High City is at its most dangerous during the wee hours. Of the 96 Denver homicides during 2021, more than a third, or 35, took place between midnight and 5 a.m.
While "homicide" and "murder" are often treated as synonyms, "homicide" is officially defined as the killing of a human being by another person, whether intentionally or accidentally. As a result, homicide can encompass a variety of crimes in addition to murder, including manslaughter and more, and can be deemed legally justified if an individual is found to have acted in self-defense.
The DPD uses four major categories to describe the status of homicide investigations: "Cleared by arrest," when the department believes the perpetrators have been found; "Cleared" or "Cleared — Refused," because either the Denver District Attorney's Office has decided that prosecution isn't warranted or the guilty party is no longer alive, as in a murder-suicide scenario; and "Open," if no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Nineteen of the 35 after-midnight homicides in 2021 are designated "Cleared by arrest," including several that happened in residences or homes. Five others are classified as "Cleared — Refused," and one, the slaying of sixteen-year-old Saul Pineda on May 9, isn't categorized owing to the juvenile status of the suspect. That leaves ten cases that remain "Open"; the locale for most of them is labeled "Highway/Road/Alley/Sidewalk/Street," indicating that they took place outside.
Continue to see summaries of the 35 Denver homicides in 2021 that happened between midnight and 5 a.m. Included are age, demographic information, the time and date of the crime, the address and Denver Police district where it took place, and the type of weapon used, as well as location description and suspect information (if available).
1. Imanol Del Valle, 19
Hispanic male
January 17, 2021
1:33 a.m.
3 South Newton Street
District 4
Firearm
Cleared by arrest
Suspects: Edwin Marentes, 22, Jose Perez Duarte, 18, and Juvenile
Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk
2. Lewis Garcia, 34
Hispanic male
January 27, 2021
12:15 a.m.
5500 East Colfax Avenue
District 2
Firearm
Cleared — Refused
Suspect: Redacted
3. Brian Connelly, 26
White male
January 30, 2021
1:20 a.m.
2021 East 52nd Avenue/North Steele Street
District 2
Firearm
Open
Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk
4. Jesus Patron Espericueta, 20
Hispanic male
March 6, 2021
2:04 a.m.
4775 North Argonne Street
District 5
Firearm
Open
Parking lot
5. Marcus Hall, 51
Black male
March 11, 2021
12:35 a.m.
8500 East Colfax Avenue
District 2
Firearm
Open
6. David Lovelace, 30
Black male
March 11, 2021
I-70 Highway eastbound/North Peoria Street
3:05 a.m.
District 5
Firearm
Open
Highway/Road/Alley/Street
7. Jeremy Estes, 44
Black male
March 11, 2021
2021 East 40th Avenue/Central Park
3:06 a.m.
District 5
Firearm
Open
Suspects: Black male, 26, and Hispanic male, 32
Highway/Road/Alley/Street
8. Bryan Luna, 17
Hispanic male
April 10, 2021
2:24 a.m.
806 South Knox Court
District 4
Firearm
Open
Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk
9. Darren Puckett, 26
Black male
April 12, 2021
2:52 a.m.
1090 South Parker Road
District 3
Firearm
Cleared — Refused
Suspect: Redacted
Residence/Home
10. Maricio Negrete, 20
Hispanic male
May 1, 2021
2:34 a.m.
4785 Odessa Street
District 5
Firearm
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Sergio Rodarte, 23
Residence/Home
11. Josias Salas, 22
Hispanic male
May 1, 2021
2:34 a.m.
4785 Odessa Street
District 5
Firearm
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Sergio Rodarte, 23
Residence/Home
12. Dustin Stefan, 32
White male
May 3, 2021
12:45 a.m.
2777 Zuni Street
District 1
Firearm
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Jessie McGhee, 53
Hotel/Motel
13. Saul Pineda, 16
Hispanic male
May 9, 2021
4:22 a.m.
3975 North Peoria Way
Handgun
Suspect: Juvenile
Parking Lot
14. Lee Arthur Walker, 69
Black male
May 20, 2021
12:53 a.m.
1500 block of North Colorado Boulevard
Handgun
Cleared — Refused
Suspect: Redacted
Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk
15. Gary McLaughlin, 35
White male
May 28, 2021
2:51 a.m.
1160 North Sherman Street
District 6
Handgun
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Donald Gonzales, 21
Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk
16. Tevon Horton-King, 29
Black male
June 11, 2021
1:01 a.m.
2300 block of Curtis Street
District 6
Firearm
Open
Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk
17. Lauren Duncan, 34
Black female
June 11, 2021
3:10 a.m.
3262 North Steele Street
District 2
Knife
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Darryl Webster, 51
Residence/Home
18. Gertrude Seawalker, 65
Indigenous female
July 17, 2021
12 a.m.
1488 Madison Street
District 6
Blunt force
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Randy Housch, 58
Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk
19. Dontre Williams, 23
Black male
July 18, 2021
2:46 a.m.
2063 Market Street
District 6
Handgun
Cleared — Refused
Suspect: Redacted
Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk
20. Robert Froemke, 49
White male
July 19, 2021
3:32 a.m.
1600 Blake Street
Handgun
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Carlos Vigil, 37
Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk
21. Aniyus Mason, 16
Black male
July 23, 20221
12:05 a.m.
15255 East 40th Avenue
District 5
Firearm
Cleared — Refused
Suspect: Redacted
Residence/Home
22. Taryn Meyer, 38
White male
July 24, 2021
2:27 a.m.
4955 Donald Avenue
District 3
Firearm
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Jakeob Voorhis, 22
Residence/Home
23. Elwood Johnson, 34
Black male
July 24, 2021
2:27 a.m.
4955 Donald Avenue
District 3
Firearm
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Jakeob Voorhis, 22
Residence/Home
24. Hermilo Garcia Saucedo, 68
Hispanic male
July 31, 2021
3:06 a.m.
67 Quitman Street
District 4
Handgun
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Itasha Starr Patterson, 37
Residence/Home
25. Johnny Quintana, 59
Hispanic male
August 4, 2021
3:53 a.m.
8175 East 39th Avenue
District 5
Firearm
Cleared by arrest
Suspects: Donnie Casados, 48, and Kesha Perez, 29
Residence/Home
26. Darrian Butler, 27
Black male
August 11, 2021
4:09 a.m.
4535 East Colfax Avenue
District 2
Handgun
Cleared by arrest
Suspects: Jasmine Munoz, 22, and Jaime Espino-Amador, 19
Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk
27. Luis Alvarado, 29
Hispanic male
August 21, 2021
3:17 a.m.
12245 East Albrook Drive
District 5
Knife
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Juan Davila Rocha, 32
Residence/Home
28. Jean Stewart, 22
Black male
August 22, 2021
1:43 a.m.
19th Street/Blake Street
District 6
Firearm
Open
29. Katereen Pivoda, 41
White female
September 29, 2021
12:10 a.m.
2285 South Marion Street
District 3
Knife
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Matthew Madden, 36
Residence/Home
30. Jennifer Gelvin, 49
White female
September 29, 2021
12:10 a.m.
2285 South Marion Street
District 3
Knife
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Matthew Madden, 36
Residence/Home
31. Joe Delgado, 22
Hispanic male
November 1, 2021
1:21 a.m.
4200 block of North Flanders
District 5
Handgun
Open
Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk
32. Qalab Dessita, 23
Black male
November 5, 2021
1:58 a.m.
3490 Park Avenue West
District 1
Firearm
Open
Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk
33. Javier Esparza, 24
November 12, 2021
3:40 a.m.
1222 South Federal Boulevard #10-43
District 4
Firearm
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Jerry Duong, 26
Residence/Home
34. Ramon Hernandez, 15
Hispanic male
November 27, 2021
1:26 a.m.
3620 West Linvale Place
District 4
Firearm
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Juvenile
Residence/Home
35. Dustin Nguyen, 19
Asian male
December 17, 2021
12 a.m.
700 14th Street
District 6
Firearm
Cleared by arrest
Suspect: Matthew Zhu, 29
Highway/Road./Alley/Street/Sidewalk