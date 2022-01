Most Dangerous Time for Denver Homicides in 2021

Homicide statistics from the Denver Police Department offer a strong argument that the Mile High City is at its most dangerous during the wee hours. Of the 96 Denver homicides during 2021, more than a third, or 35, took place between midnight and 5 a.m.While "homicide" and "murder" are often treated as synonyms, "homicide" is officially defined as the killing of a human being by another person, whether intentionally or accidentally. As a result, homicide can encompass a variety of crimes in addition to murder, including manslaughter and more, and can be deemed legally justified if an individual is found to have acted in self-defense.The DPD uses four major categories to describe the status of homicide investigations: "Cleared by arrest," when the department believes the perpetrators have been found; "Cleared" or "Cleared — Refused," because either the Denver District Attorney's Office has decided that prosecution isn't warranted or the guilty party is no longer alive, as in a murder-suicide scenario; and "Open," if no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.Nineteen of the 35 after-midnight homicides in 2021 are designated "Cleared by arrest," including several that happened in residences or homes. Five others are classified as "Cleared — Refused," and one, the slaying of sixteen-year-old Saul Pineda on May 9, isn't categorized owing to the juvenile status of the suspect. That leaves ten cases that remain "Open"; the locale for most of them is labeled "Highway/Road/Alley/Sidewalk/Street," indicating that they took place outside.Continue to see summaries of the 35 Denver homicides in 2021 that happened between midnight and 5 a.m. Included are age, demographic information, the time and date of the crime, the address and Denver Police district where it took place, and the type of weapon used, as well as location description and suspect information (if available).1. Imanol Del Valle, 19Hispanic maleJanuary 17, 20211:33 a.m.3 South Newton StreetDistrict 4FirearmCleared by arrestSuspects: Edwin Marentes, 22, Jose Perez Duarte, 18, and JuvenileHighway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk2. Lewis Garcia, 34Hispanic maleJanuary 27, 202112:15 a.m.5500 East Colfax AvenueDistrict 2FirearmCleared — RefusedSuspect: Redacted3. Brian Connelly, 26White maleJanuary 30, 20211:20 a.m.2021 East 52nd Avenue/North Steele StreetDistrict 2FirearmOpenHighway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk4. Jesus Patron Espericueta, 20Hispanic maleMarch 6, 20212:04 a.m.4775 North Argonne StreetDistrict 5FirearmOpenParking lot5. Marcus Hall, 51Black maleMarch 11, 202112:35 a.m.8500 East Colfax AvenueDistrict 2FirearmOpen6. David Lovelace, 30Black maleMarch 11, 2021I-70 Highway eastbound/North Peoria Street3:05 a.m.District 5FirearmOpenHighway/Road/Alley/Street7. Jeremy Estes, 44Black maleMarch 11, 20212021 East 40th Avenue/Central Park3:06 a.m.District 5FirearmOpenSuspects: Black male, 26, and Hispanic male, 32Highway/Road/Alley/Street8. Bryan Luna, 17Hispanic maleApril 10, 20212:24 a.m.806 South Knox CourtDistrict 4FirearmOpenHighway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk9. Darren Puckett, 26Black maleApril 12, 20212:52 a.m.1090 South Parker RoadDistrict 3FirearmCleared — RefusedSuspect: RedactedResidence/Home10. Maricio Negrete, 20Hispanic maleMay 1, 20212:34 a.m.4785 Odessa StreetDistrict 5FirearmCleared by arrestSuspect: Sergio Rodarte, 23Residence/Home11. Josias Salas, 22Hispanic maleMay 1, 20212:34 a.m.4785 Odessa StreetDistrict 5FirearmCleared by arrestSuspect: Sergio Rodarte, 23Residence/Home12. Dustin Stefan, 32White maleMay 3, 202112:45 a.m.2777 Zuni StreetDistrict 1FirearmCleared by arrestSuspect: Jessie McGhee, 53Hotel/Motel13. Saul Pineda, 16Hispanic maleMay 9, 20214:22 a.m.3975 North Peoria WayHandgunSuspect: JuvenileParking Lot14. Lee Arthur Walker, 69Black maleMay 20, 202112:53 a.m.1500 block of North Colorado BoulevardHandgunCleared — RefusedSuspect: RedactedHighway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk15. Gary McLaughlin, 35White maleMay 28, 20212:51 a.m.1160 North Sherman StreetDistrict 6HandgunCleared by arrestSuspect: Donald Gonzales, 21Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk16. Tevon Horton-King, 29Black maleJune 11, 20211:01 a.m.2300 block of Curtis StreetDistrict 6FirearmOpenHighway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk17. Lauren Duncan, 34Black femaleJune 11, 20213:10 a.m.3262 North Steele StreetDistrict 2KnifeCleared by arrestSuspect: Darryl Webster, 51Residence/Home18. Gertrude Seawalker, 65Indigenous femaleJuly 17, 202112 a.m.1488 Madison StreetDistrict 6Blunt forceCleared by arrestSuspect: Randy Housch, 58Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk19. Dontre Williams, 23Black maleJuly 18, 20212:46 a.m.2063 Market StreetDistrict 6HandgunCleared — RefusedSuspect: RedactedHighway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk20. Robert Froemke, 49White maleJuly 19, 20213:32 a.m.1600 Blake StreetHandgunCleared by arrestSuspect: Carlos Vigil, 37Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk21. Aniyus Mason, 16Black maleJuly 23, 2022112:05 a.m.15255 East 40th AvenueDistrict 5FirearmCleared — RefusedSuspect: RedactedResidence/Home22. Taryn Meyer, 38White maleJuly 24, 20212:27 a.m.4955 Donald AvenueDistrict 3FirearmCleared by arrestSuspect: Jakeob Voorhis, 22Residence/Home23. Elwood Johnson, 34Black maleJuly 24, 20212:27 a.m.4955 Donald AvenueDistrict 3FirearmCleared by arrestSuspect: Jakeob Voorhis, 22Residence/Home24. Hermilo Garcia Saucedo, 68Hispanic maleJuly 31, 20213:06 a.m.67 Quitman StreetDistrict 4HandgunCleared by arrestSuspect: Itasha Starr Patterson, 37Residence/Home25. Johnny Quintana, 59Hispanic maleAugust 4, 20213:53 a.m.8175 East 39th AvenueDistrict 5FirearmCleared by arrestSuspects: Donnie Casados, 48, and Kesha Perez, 29Residence/Home26. Darrian Butler, 27Black maleAugust 11, 20214:09 a.m.4535 East Colfax AvenueDistrict 2HandgunCleared by arrestSuspects: Jasmine Munoz, 22, and Jaime Espino-Amador, 19Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk27. Luis Alvarado, 29Hispanic maleAugust 21, 20213:17 a.m.12245 East Albrook DriveDistrict 5KnifeCleared by arrestSuspect: Juan Davila Rocha, 32Residence/Home28. Jean Stewart, 22Black maleAugust 22, 20211:43 a.m.19th Street/Blake StreetDistrict 6FirearmOpen29. Katereen Pivoda, 41White femaleSeptember 29, 202112:10 a.m.2285 South Marion StreetDistrict 3KnifeCleared by arrestSuspect: Matthew Madden, 36Residence/Home30. Jennifer Gelvin, 49White femaleSeptember 29, 202112:10 a.m.2285 South Marion StreetDistrict 3KnifeCleared by arrestSuspect: Matthew Madden, 36Residence/Home31. Joe Delgado, 22Hispanic maleNovember 1, 20211:21 a.m.4200 block of North FlandersDistrict 5HandgunOpenHighway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk32. Qalab Dessita, 23Black maleNovember 5, 20211:58 a.m.3490 Park Avenue WestDistrict 1FirearmOpenHighway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk33. Javier Esparza, 24November 12, 20213:40 a.m.1222 South Federal Boulevard #10-43District 4FirearmCleared by arrestSuspect: Jerry Duong, 26Residence/Home34. Ramon Hernandez, 15Hispanic maleNovember 27, 20211:26 a.m.3620 West Linvale PlaceDistrict 4FirearmCleared by arrestSuspect: JuvenileResidence/Home35. Dustin Nguyen, 19Asian maleDecember 17, 202112 a.m.700 14th StreetDistrict 6FirearmCleared by arrestSuspect: Matthew Zhu, 29Highway/Road./Alley/Street/Sidewalk