City Cleans Up Another Homeless Encampment in Ballpark District, Marking Second Sweep in a Month

"We missed it when they came by offering motels and housing vouchers because we were out," Angel says. "There were people who just moved in right across the street and then got housing real quick, and we just didn't know they were coming by."





"They kept moving us down, then did one sweep, then they did the other," she tells Westword. "It was jacked up."

One worker at the encampment on November 28 was asked whether the employees were there in anticipation of a sweep. "Maybe," she said.

click to enlarge Two city outreach workers wait outside a homeless resident's tent as they were going tent to tent at an encampment to offer people housing. Bennito L. Kelty

Westword on Tuesday, November 28. "However, we are not confirming any locations until plans further materialize."



The city's December 1 statement asks "members of the media...to avoid the encampment closure areas to allow teams to complete the move."



Petar Frakes, a resident of the encampment, told Westword on November 28 that outreach workers were offering motel rooms to people because a sweep was set to happen this week. He wasn't sure that he would like the room the city was offering, however, and actually prefers his spot at the corner of Curtis and 21st.



The Johnston administration doesn't use the term "sweep," but instead refers to the actions as "encampment closures" or — when housing will be offered before the sweep — "encampment resolutions." Since the Michael Hancock administration, the city has also used the term "decommissioning."

click to enlarge A van with "HOST" on the side for the Department of Housing Stability showed up at an encampment outside the U.S. Post Office in the BallPark District. Bennito L. Kelty