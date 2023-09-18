 Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Social Sightings

Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Deal alert: My Brother's Bar is serving up the JCB and regular burgers for $1.50 all day, today only.
September 18, 2023
Burgers at My Brother's Bar come with a personal condiment caddy.
Burgers at My Brother's Bar come with a personal condiment caddy. Molly Martin
Share this:
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Monday, September 18, is National Cheeseburger Day, and while we don't typically subscribe to the hype around national food days, one now-iconic American staple deserves the attention: the cheeseburger. That's partly because cheeseburgers are so delicious, but also because the word "cheeseburger" was actually patented in 1935 by Louis Ballast, owner of Denver's Humpty-Dumpty Barrel drive-in. There's even a monument commemorating that fact at 2776 Speer Boulevard, the former site of the drive-in (which is now home to a KeyBank).

Also worth celebrating is the fact that a bar that serves one of Denver's most beloved old-school burgers is celebrating its 150th anniversary. While My Brother's Bar didn't serve burgers in 1873 (nor was it called My Brother's Bar then), it's been dishing them up for decades.

The most popular is the JCB, loaded with jalapeño cream cheese. To celebrate the bar's storied history, it's serving up the JCB and regular burgers for $1.50 each on Monday, September 18 (dine-in only, limit one per person, with purchase of any other item). Members of the Colorado Symphony will also be on hand playing live classical music from 6 to 8 p.m.
a double cheeseburger
The simple and delicious cheeseburger at Bud's Bar in Sedalia.
Molly Martin
My Brother's Bar isn't the only place around serving classic burgers done right. Spots like Bud's in Sedalia, Grandpa's Burger Haven on South Federal Boulevard and Crown Burgers on South Colorado Boulevard are also beloved staples. The Cherry Cricket, which has been in business for nearly eight decades and recently opened a third location in Littleton, is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with all-day specials at all three outposts, with $8 margaritas, piña coladas and rum runners as well as a $10 Cheeseburger in Paradise. From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., it will also throw a party in Littleton with live music — including plenty of Jimmy Buffett covers to pay homage to the late musician. Check out our full list of the best old-school burger joints in the metro area.
a hand holding a double cheeseburger
The Lights Out burger from Fat Sully's.
Fat Sully's/Instagram
Every year, we scour Denver for more great burgers in order to compile an annual top ten. The 2023 edition includes mainstays like My Brother's Bar along with some newer additions, including our 2023 Best of Denver pick for Best Hamburger, Fat Sully's. Yes, the pizza place dishes up a damn good double cheeseburger dubbed the Lights Out, which also happens to be a damn good deal: $9.95, or just $7 during happy hour.
a burger on parchment paper
Knockabout serves crave-worthy burgers at Avanti.
Molly Martin
Westword readers also vote for their favorite burgers every year as part of the annual Best of Denver issue. Last year, Knockabout Burgers inside Avanti in Denver took the win, and rightfully so. Its burgers are thicker than the typical smashburger style that many places are currently serving, and come with a wide range of topping options. Try the indulgent goat cheese and prosciutto burger with honey balsamic drizzle.

What's your favorite place to get burgers in Denver? Let us know at [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

Reader: At These Prices, Yardbird's Fried Chicken Won't Fly

Comment of the Day

Reader: At These Prices, Yardbird's Fried Chicken Won't Fly

By Westword Readers
Michelin Awards Its First Stars in Colorado

Food & Drink News

Michelin Awards Its First Stars in Colorado

By Molly Martin
Burgers, Pizza and Nepalese Fare: Every Opening and Closing This Week

Openings & Closings

Burgers, Pizza and Nepalese Fare: Every Opening and Closing This Week

By Molly Martin
Onefold's Stolen Umbrellas Found at Homeless Encampment "Pop-Up Bar"

Food & Drink News

Onefold's Stolen Umbrellas Found at Homeless Encampment "Pop-Up Bar"

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation