Brunch of the Week Is a Real Drag at Ad Hominem

Drag performances and breakfast don't sound like two things that mesh well, but Ad Hominem defies standard brunch conventions when it hosts "Drag Me to Brunch" on the third Sunday of every month. We like to think of it as glam and eggs.

The show starts at 11:30 a.m., but get there a little earlier so you can grab a table and get set up with a drink. Ad Hominem's house cocktails follow the colors of the rainbow; I can personally vouch for the Red, made with vodka, strawberry and basil. My only problem with the drink was that it went down too quickly, so I switched to $15 bottomless mimosas for the rest of the show. The bar will also make you a bartender’s choice cocktail if you explain your preference of spirit and flavors, and they might even go as far as asking your favorite music genre, best memory and other personal details to create your drink.