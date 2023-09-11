Our Food Editor's Recent Favorite Bites, Including a Stellar Cubano

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
While I spent much of August specifically seeking out wings to update our list of the ten best places to score that game-day favorite, I went on plenty of non-wing dining adventures,too. I checked out Blackbelly's recent expansion in Boulder and found a lot of reasons to be impressed, including the lunch sandwich offerings at its butcher shop/market. The Cubano loaded with ham cured in-house as well as roasted pork is a great way to get a taste of Blackbelly's meat expertise. Its bread and pastry programs are also notable, with a selection that includes a particularly decadent chocolate brownie that just happens to be gluten-free.
it opened in Uptown in January 2022, I hadn't tried its burger until I recently met up with a group of friends around dinnertime. While the menu is mostly vegan, there are a few exceptions. One is the double burger, an excellent example of the type of classic smash burger that's popular these days; it includes two quarter-pound beef patties, Swiss and American cheese, housemade dill pickles, onions and caramelized leek mayo on a brioche bun. It's also available as a single.
Sap Sua was getting a lot of buzz both locally and nationally — and deservedly so. While the Vietnamese restaurant's most well-known offering, a take on bắp cải luộc consisting of charred cabbage, anchovy breadcrumbs and egg yolk, lived up to the hype, my favorite (so far) was its spin on bánh ngọt chiên: crispy veal sweetbreads dusted with gochugaru (Korean chile flakes) over a salty, savory and sweet fish sauce caramel that I continued to eat long after the sweetbreads were gone.
My favorite classic steakhouse, Columbine, was closed for part of August while its owners and staff took a well-deserved vacation, so when the craving for a steak dinner hit, I went to another one of the best longtime staples in that category, Mickey's Top Sirloin. It delivered not only a good time — thanks to the arcade games in the dining room and the server who was clearly a pro at bantering with guests — but also a very good steak. Go for the garlic butter addition if you want to really amp up the flavor.
the ten best pizza places in Denver, Redeemer, I promptly placed an order for a pie. But it was the last-minute appetizer add-on that I could not stop eating. The simple combination of marinated Castelvetrano olives and fourteen-month-aged Gouda was downright dreamy, especially when scooped onto its housemade focaccia.
