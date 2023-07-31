Our Food Editor's Favorite Bites in July

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Sandwiches were the focus of most of my culinary adventures over the past month, as I did carb-heavy research for the 2023 update of our best sandwich shops list, but I also snuck in some other noteworthy meals. While Taylor Swift was in town, I wanted to go somewhere for a celebratory steak dinner that wouldn't be crowded, and the classic Columbine Steak House was exactly the right choice. I snagged a table on the lounge side at this no-frills spot that's been open for 62 years for its signature meal: a steak dinner complete with baked potato, Texas toast and salad for just over $20, plus some cheap, strong cocktails.
Address: 300 Federal Boulevard
Table 6 has been a neighborhood staple. In February, its owner, Aaron Forman, passed away, but his legacy carries on under new owners: general manager Amanda Davis and chef Aniedra Nichols, who officially took the reins with the blessing of Forman's family in May. A recent meal there was a reminder of Table 6's magic, a combination of comforting, low-key vibes and food that seems special, like the duck confit with ASMR-worthy crispy skin.
Address: 609 Corona Street
opted to open its second location in the Mile High City. On my first visit, the ultra-crispy caramelized prawns made a big impression, so much so that the dish landed a spot in our 2023 Best of Denver for Best Shrimp. When I went back this month with friends, we tried several new-to-me dishes, like the Reckless fried rice and a seafood larb, but the prawns remained the standout. This spot also has a wide range of cocktails; one favorite among the many options is Rebel Without a Cause, a blend of Pelotón de la Muerte mezcal, Cio Ciarro amaro, coriander-spiced red bell pepper shrub, Pechaud’s bitters and lemon.
Address: 800 Sherman Street
Address: 400 East 20th Avenue
Civic Center EATS, a lunchtime gathering of food trucks that takes place every Wednesday and Thursday through September 14. After noshing on a Cajun chicken sandwich from Gyros Kings, I needed to cool down, so I headed to the HipPops truck, where you can choose a gelato flavor, a drizzle and a topping to create your own pop. I went with pistachio gelato, white chocolate drizzle and candied hazelnuts — highly recommended.
Find the truck: hippops.com
Address: 1432 Market Street