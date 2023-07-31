Navigation
Our Food Editor's Favorite Bites in July

Standouts from the last month include a damn good steak at an old school classic, duck confit at neighborhood staple, a savory dessert at a new fine dining eatery and more.
July 31, 2023
Columbine Steak House never disappoints.
Columbine Steak House never disappoints. Molly Martin
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Sandwiches were the focus of most of my culinary adventures over the past month, as I did carb-heavy research for the 2023 update of our best sandwich shops list, but I also snuck in some other noteworthy meals. While Taylor Swift was in town, I wanted to go somewhere for a celebratory steak dinner that wouldn't be crowded, and the classic Columbine Steak House was exactly the right choice. I snagged a table on the lounge side at this no-frills spot that's been open for 62 years for its signature meal: a steak dinner complete with baked potato, Texas toast and salad for just over $20, plus some cheap, strong cocktails.
Address: 300 Federal Boulevard
click to enlarge duck breast on a plate with vegetables
Duck confit with couscous at Table 6.
Molly Martin
For nineteen years, Table 6 has been a neighborhood staple. In February, its owner, Aaron Forman, passed away, but his legacy carries on under new owners: general manager Amanda Davis and chef Aniedra Nichols, who officially took the reins with the blessing of Forman's family in May. A recent meal there was a reminder of Table 6's magic, a combination of comforting, low-key vibes and food that seems special, like the duck confit with ASMR-worthy crispy skin.
Address: 609 Corona Street
click to enlarge shrimp on a plate
The caramelized prawns at Reckless Noodles.
Molly Martin
In December, Reckless Noodles, a Seattle-based concept, opted to open its second location in the Mile High City. On my first visit, the ultra-crispy caramelized prawns made a big impression, so much so that the dish landed a spot in our 2023 Best of Denver for Best Shrimp. When I went back this month with friends, we tried several new-to-me dishes, like the Reckless fried rice and a seafood larb, but the prawns remained the standout. This spot also has a wide range of cocktails; one favorite among the many options is Rebel Without a Cause, a blend of Pelotón de la Muerte mezcal, Cio Ciarro amaro, coriander-spiced red bell pepper shrub, Pechaud’s bitters and lemon.
Address: 800 Sherman Street
click to enlarge chicken with capers on top and spaghetti
Chicken piccata from Coperta's Little Italy night.
Molly Martin
Coperta's recent Little Italy night was one of the best dining experiences I've had in a while. Comfort food served by a team that excels in true hospitality was a fun treat, as i tried everything from chunks of fried mozzarella to penne ala vodka to chicken piccata with super garlicky pasta. Although this was a one-night-only event, Coperta's regular menu is also packed with hits, including the cavatelli with braised beef and lamb ragu.
Address: 400 East 20th Avenue
click to enlarge hand holding a popsicle in front of a garden
At HipPops, you can create your own flavor combo.
Molly Martin
On a particularly hot day, I went over to Civic Center EATS, a lunchtime gathering of food trucks that takes place every Wednesday and Thursday through September 14. After noshing on a Cajun chicken sandwich from Gyros Kings, I needed to cool down, so I headed to the HipPops truck, where you can choose a gelato flavor, a drizzle and a topping to create your own pop. I went with pistachio gelato, white chocolate drizzle and candied hazelnuts — highly recommended.
Find the truck: hippops.com
click to enlarge
Molly Martin
The Regular is the latest fine-dining restaurant to open in Denver, and we'll have more coverage of the place later this week. But one highlight from an impressive first meal were the desserts, created by co-owner Syd Younggreen. Every option here is gluten-free, and many lean into savory territory, which is a welcome departure from often too-sweet options. A particular surprise: the creamy tonka bean custard with a drizzle of chocolate sauce and sea salt. Diners have the option to add a scoop of caviar to the dish, which may seem odd for a dessert, but adds a really fun texture and ups the salinity factor for a memorable end to the meal.
Address: 1432 Market Street
