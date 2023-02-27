Navigation
Social Sightings: Little Arthur's Hoagies Is Going Mobile, Fox Run Adds Dinner and More Food News

February 27, 2023 7:09AM

Little Arthur's is going mobile. Little Arthur's Hoagies/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Our 2022 pick for Best Pop-Up, Little Arthur's, has a lot of fans. Fguring out where and how to score these massive East Coast-style hoagies can be a challenge, though, with pre-orders selling out quickly and lines forming fast when the sandwiches are being served. But recently, owner AJ Shreffler announced plans for the business's next big step: He's moving into his very own food truck. "I prayed to Mary Mortadell and the hoagie lords for fifteen years and they finally blessed me with our very own kitchen and a hood. Little Arthur’s Hoagie trailer coming at you consistently and hot as hell this Spring," he wrote on Instagram. Amen.
Instagram: @littlearthurshoagies
click to enlarge
Fox Run Cafe
One of our picks for the ten best brunches in Denver will soon be the newest dinner option on East Colfax Avenue. Starting Wednesday, March 1, Fox Run Cafe, which opens at 8 a.m. daily, will serve eats until 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday (it will continue to close at 3 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday). The evening offerings will include familiar favorites like the popular double cheeseburger and fried chicken sandwich, both served on buns that are made in-house. Some new additions in the form of small snacks and savory toasts will make an appearance as well, along with an expanded cocktail menu.
Instagram: @foxruncafe
Salita/Instagram
Last month, the Bonanno Concepts restaurant group debuted Salita, a cocktail bar that took over the former Lou's Food Bar space at 701 Grant Street (and is the new home to many former Green Russell staffers following that spot's exit from Larimer Square). But now it's not just a nighttime destination. On February 21, it introduced Salita in Caffè, which is "serving your favorite classics as well as unique sweet drinks," it shared in an Instagram post. The daytime concept is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
Instagram: @salita_denver
The Greenwich is one of the many eateries participating in Denver Restaurant Week this year.
David Williams
Reminder: Denver Restaurant Week starts on Friday, March 3, and runs through March 12. The menus have been released, and we highlighted a few suggestions of where to start earlier this month. With prix fixe menus available at nearly 200 eateries, this is an ideal opportunity to try a new spot or revisit an old favorite. Just don't put off booking those reservations.
Get more info: denver.org
