Openings & Closings

Eleven New Bars and Restaurants Debuted This Week

Barry's on Broadway has been replaced with a new bar, Blue Pan debuted its third location, a new banh mi spot opened near City Park, and more.
December 16, 2023
Blue Pan is now open in Golden.
Blue Pan is now open in Golden. Blue Pan Pizza/Instagram
The dining scene's year is closing out with a bang, with a slew of openings this past week.

Among the additions is Blue Pan's much-anticipated third location in Golden, which is also where Fat Sully's/Denver Biscuit Company/Atomic Cowboy recently added an outpost.

There are two new spots in Littleton for diners to check out: the first Colorado outpost of fried chicken chain Daddy's Chicken Shack, and Cencalli Taqueria, from the owners of Colonna's Pizza and Pasta.

Prismajic's new immersive installation in Lakewood, Shiki Dreams, is also home to the Night Owls, a bar and cafe with a food menu created by consultant Thach Tran, previously the executive chef at Ace Eat Serve.
a neon sign with a marquee underneath
The Saint Mary Bar/Instagram

In Denver proper, six new spots opened, including four bars. Golden Hour is a wine bar in LoHi that caters to women, with feminine touches throughout. Another wine bar, Velvet Cellar, is now serving vino and a full food menu in the former Squeaky Bean and Chow Morso space near Union Station.

Barry's, which recently closed on Broadway after twenty years of cheap drinks and good times, is now the Saint Mary Bar (though the Barry's neon sign remains). The owners of the now-closed Everyday Pizza in the Ballpark neighborhood have replaced it with Stay Tuned, a music venue with a focus on disco and house music plus something not commonly found at clubs: a food menu.

The former Knox Pizza in the Barnum neighborhood is now Corner House Pizza, which serves whole pies, slices, appetizers, sandwiches and pasta.

There's a new option for banh mi in the City Park West neighborhood, Sesame Sandwiches. Owner Kim Le has a background in marketing but decided to switch her focus to food after spending more time in the kitchen during the pandemic.

Amid all this opening action, four places closed for good this week, including Mile High Vienna Stand on Santa Fe Drive, which shuttered after the death of owner Sonny Jarock.

Stagecoach Saloon, a staple in Franktown for 25 years, also reached the end of the line after owner Michele Munsey passed away. "This is completely out of our control and out of our hands," said the announcement on Facebook. "We tried to work with the 'powers that be' to move the business forward after Michele's untimely passing, but unfortunately, we were met with harsh resistance. Unfortunately for all of us who love The Stagecoach, there are those who don't want to see us continue to serve you, our loyal customers and friends, and that quite frankly is sad."

Two years after the passing of its owner, Patrick Mangold-White, Uno Mas has closed the doors at its Capitol Hill location in order to concentrate on its South Pearl Street and Fort Collins outposts. The group closed Mas Kaos on Tennyson Street last year.
Make-your-own rice paper roll platters were a favorite at Savory Vietnam.
The December 15 closure of one of our favorite Vietnamese restaurants is bittersweet. While we loved dining at Savory Vietnam during its nearly five-year run, owner An Nguyen has plans to open a new venture in 2024.

One closure this week is temporary: Teocalli Cocina was forced to shutter its original Lafayette outpost following a fire. It also has a location in Arvada that debuted in March 2022.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened or closed this week:
Golden Hour is the latest addition to LoHi.
Golden Hour Wine Bar & Social Club
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

Blue Pan Pizza, 17525 South Golden Road, Golden
Cencalli Taqueria, 2389 Main Street, Littleton
Corner House Pizza, 100 Knox Court
Daddy's Chicken Shack, 7330 South Broadway, Littleton
Golden Hour Wine Bar & Social Club, 3282 Tejon Street
Hapa Sushi,1048 Pearl Street, Boulder
The Night Owls at Prismajic, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
The Saint Mary Bar, 58 Broadway
Sesame Sandwiches,1432 East 22nd Avenue
Stay Tuned, 2162 Larimer Street
Velvet Cellar, 1500 Wynkoop Street

Restaurants and bars that moved this week:

Hapa Sushi, 1048 Pearl Street, Boulder (after 24 years at 1117 Pearl)

Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*

Teocalli Cocina, 103 North Public Road, Lafayette

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Mile High Vienna Stand, 300 Santa Fe Drive
Savory Vietnam, 2200 West Alameda Avenue
Stagecoach Saloon, 2077 North Highway 83, Franktown
Uno Mas, 730 East Sixth Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

