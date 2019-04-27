Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The vacant Southern Hospitality space downtown finally got a new tenant this week. A dual concept with boozy themes took over; Rose & Thorn is now open on the main level serving Latin American street food, while a Cuban rum speakeasy called Double Barrel Club now occupies the basement. Rose & Thorn also has what the company calls "the world's first ice laboratory," making flavored ice cubes to go in cocktails. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily, with brunch served on Saturdays and Sundays.

Two chain eateries announced closings this week. Thirsty Lion, an English-style pub company from Portland, Oregon, shuttered its Cherry Creek location that had operated for two and a half years. The Union Station Thirsty Lion outpost remains open. And in LoHi, Marcella's will close in mid-May after nearly two years in business. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, which runs Marcella's, also runs Ocean Prime in Larimer Square and in the Denver Tech Center.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming changes.

Restaurants Opening This Week*

Leo's Sports Bar & Billiards, 2525 Federal Boulevard

Snooze, 7587 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Rose & Thorn and Double Barrel Club, 1433 17th Street

Welton Room, 2590 Welton Street

Restaurants Closing This Week*

Thirsty Lion Cherry Creek, 201 Columbine Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

EXPAND Elle Jensen and partner Breezy Sanchez at their Berkeley neighborhood coffee shop. Courtesy Amethyst Coffee

"Amethyst Coffee to Add Third Location Inside Upcoming Realm Space"





Morning Collective will reopen as Huevos Tacos on May 9. Danielle Lirette

"Here's What's Taking the Place of Morning Collective: Tacos"



EXPAND Ten Seconds Yunnanese Rice Noodle specializes in soups with all the ingredients served separately. Mark Antonation

"Aurora Gets Its First Yunnanese Rice Noodle Specialist"



EXPAND Comida opened at the Source in 2013, and will close on April 30, 2019. Danielle Lirette

"Comida Will Close at the Source on April 30"

We're always looking ahead to see what's coming on the restaurant scene; here's a list of twenty places expected to open this year — some as soon as the first week of May. And if that's not enough, here's another twenty we compiled earlier this year, only four of which are now up and running.

What happens once all these projects open? We stop in to taste our way through the menus, looking for outstanding dishes and overall excellence. And then we name the Best of Denver every year; this year we gave awards in 116 food and drink categories to help keep you busy for the rest of the year.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.