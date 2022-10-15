Support Us

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 8-14

October 15, 2022 5:47AM

The first Cafe Rio opened in Utah in 1997.
This week's nine openings include new locations for several national chains: Corner Bakery Cafe added an outpost near Denver International Airport; Cafe Rio debuted its Greenwood Village location and plans to open another in Highlands Ranch in December; and Tiff's Treats, which is known for its warm cookie delivery service, which got its start in Austin, now has a spot on Broadway.

While Chicken Rebel's original location was as a food stand in San Diego, it later moved into a truck in Denver and now has three brick-and-mortar locations with the opening of its latest outpost in Littleton. Owner Lydie Lovett told Westword that her future plans include going back to the business's food truck roots.

Littleton is also home to coffee shop Copper Door's fourth location, which is located in the Aspen Grove shopping center.

In Aurora, the Korean fried chicken trend continues to fly with another eatery specializing in the popular dish. Dagiya opened with a limited menu that includes four variations of chicken, including one topped with a heaping pile of sliced onions.

There's a new wine bar in Greenwood Village from the team behind the massive eatertainment venue Pindustry. The Rogue has a 1920s theme and a large patio.

On Santa Fe Drive in Denver, the women-run event space Town Hall Collaborative has also opened; the space includes a cafe and bar and will regularly host events with live music, food trucks and more.

And while one brewery opened, another said goodbye. The family-owned, dog-friendly Sunroom Brewing debuted in Englewood; it's also the permanent home of the Bits & Pieces con Cerveza food truck, which serves tacos, nachos, bowls and wings. But in Littleton, Jackass Hill Brewery announced its closure on October 1.

In other openings and closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 9531 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Chicken Rebel, 8245 Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Corner Bakery Cafe, 5680 North Tower Road
Dagiya,5612 South Parker Road, Aurora
The Rogue Wine Bar & Patio, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Sunroom Brewing, 3242 South Acoma Street, Englewood
Tiff's Treats, 1147 Broadway
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive

Restaurants and bars closing this week*

Bowman's Vinyl Lounge, 1312 South Broadway
Jackass Hill Brewery, 2409 West Main Street, Littleton

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
