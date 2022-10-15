Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 8-14

While Chicken Rebel's original location was as a food stand in San Diego, it later moved into a truck in Denver and now has three brick-and-mortar locations with the opening of its latest outpost in Littleton. Owner Lydie Lovett told Westword that her future plans include going back to the business's food truck roots.
Littleton is also home to coffee shop Copper Door's fourth location, which is located in the Aspen Grove shopping center.
In Aurora, the Korean fried chicken trend continues to fly with another eatery specializing in the popular dish. Dagiya opened with a limited menu that includes four variations of chicken, including one topped with a heaping pile of sliced onions.
There's a new wine bar in Greenwood Village from the team behind the massive eatertainment venue Pindustry. The Rogue has a 1920s theme and a large patio.
On Santa Fe Drive in Denver, the women-run event space Town Hall Collaborative has also opened; the space includes a cafe and bar and will regularly host events with live music, food trucks and more.
And while one brewery opened, another said goodbye. The family-owned, dog-friendly Sunroom Brewing debuted in Englewood; it's also the permanent home of the Bits & Pieces con Cerveza food truck, which serves tacos, nachos, bowls and wings. But in Littleton, Jackass Hill Brewery announced its closure on October 1.
In other openings and closings news:
- We got the scoop on Misfit chef and owner Bo Porytko's plans to open an Eastern European eatery in the former To the Wind space.
- We took a first look at Zoe Ma Ma owner Edwin Zoe's new 16th Street Mall restaurant, Dragonfly Noodle.
- DIRT Coffee will celebrate the opening of its new location in Park Hill during its annual fundraiser on October 16.
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 9531 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Chicken Rebel, 8245 Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Corner Bakery Cafe, 5680 North Tower Road
Dagiya,5612 South Parker Road, Aurora
The Rogue Wine Bar & Patio, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Sunroom Brewing, 3242 South Acoma Street, Englewood
Tiff's Treats, 1147 Broadway
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
Restaurants and bars closing this week*
Bowman's Vinyl Lounge, 1312 South Broadway
Jackass Hill Brewery, 2409 West Main Street, Littleton
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].