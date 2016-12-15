Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Five Free), December 16-18

Why lie, we're getting high this weekend. Christopher Morgan

With ten days left before Christmas, there's still plenty of time to get to our shopping lists. In the meantime, why not have some fun? This weekend we've got space beers, earth weed and laughs to enjoy. Check the Westword calendar for even more entertainment opportunities.

Star Wars Beer Release 2016

Wit's End Brewing Company

2 p.m. Friday, free

That new cosmic odyssey officially comes out today, but if you're a true fan you saw it on Thursday. That means you can take today off to celebrate the space opera with Wit's End Brewing. Enjoy brews like the Kylo Red, a continental red ale, and the Luke Ryewalker, a farmhouse rye saison. Wear your best Star Wars costume or T-shirt to win prizes throughout the day.

Mutiny Info Press Reader Release Party

Mutiny Information Cafe

7 p.m. Friday, donations

After all these years of supplying the town with a space to check out the literature of others, Mutiny has stepped into the publishing world. Tonight it will celebrate its first anthology of fiction and poetry, the Mutiny Info Reader, at a release party. Hear selected readings by Suzi Q. Smith, Josiah Hesse, Charly the City Mouse Fasano and many more, along with music by Rachael Pollard Marcy and Malamadre. Congratulations, Mutiny.

Sunnyside Brewhaha

Diebolt Brewing

8 p.m. Friday, free

Get your laughs in Sunnyside tonight with Andrew Bueno, Mina Thorkel, James Hamilton, Karl Hess and Jordan Doll, and there will be killer beer to pair with some of Denver's best comedic talent. Get there early for a good seat.

Denver Punk Rock Flea Market: Holiday Edition

Glitter Dome

Noon Saturday, $5

Last week we were celebrating Christmas with black metal; this weekend, we're going punk. Pick up some vinyl, DIY gear, comics, crass crafts and so much more; well over 100 vendors will be slinging goods at the Denver Punk Rock Flea Market. There will be plenty of food trucks, so come hungry and thirsty for the bar. Then keep the mosh going at an afterparty at the Marquis.

