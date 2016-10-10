Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, October 10-14

Go on a journey with artist Saya Woolfalk and learn how politics and art go together. Saya Woolfalk Facebook

The leaves and temps are dropping, but your bank account will stay level if you focus on free events. This week you can see films, meet a Nobel winner and hang out with an incredibly interesting artist — without dropping a cent. See the online Westword calendar for even more events.

Indigenous Film & Arts Festival

Venues Around Denver

Monday through Wednesday, free (donations encouraged)

What better way to celebrate Denver's newly named Indigenous People's Day than at the Indigenous Film & Arts Festival, which continues through Wednesday at venues around town. This year's theme is "Nationhood," and you can still catch screenings of The Price of Peace and Chasing the Light, both followed by interviews with the director. Visit the IFAF Facebook page for times and locations.

The Nobel Lecture Series Fall 2016

Boulder Book Store

7 p.m. Monday, free

The Boulder Book Store has started a series with Nobel literature winners. First up: Japanese writer, political activist and existentialist Kenzaburo Oe. Now 81, Oe has such a strong belief in democracy that he turned down a coveted prize in Japan because it was to be presented by the emperor. But he accepted the Nobel, and it was well deserved; his stories are full of respect for his fellow man.

Spotify Presents Clarify: Saya Woolfalk Opening + Talk

Dateline Gallery

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, free

In advance of the election, Spotify is putting on an art tour of sorts, showcasing how art, music and politics intersect. This week it makes a stop in Denver, where it will present the work of Saya Woolfalk, a New York-based artist who created the fictional world of the Empathics: women who are able to alter their genetic makeup and fuse with plants. That group has been woven through many projects, some of which you can see tonight at Dateline.