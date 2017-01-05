menu

What to Do on Colorado Ski Slopes in January

The Ten Best Comedy Events in Denver: January 2017


Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 6:52 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Kids learning to ski at Vail.
There's no shortage of snow in the mountains — and no shortage of fun events at Colorado's ski resorts. Bargains abound in January, which is officially Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month. Keep reading for more events across Colorado:

January 6: Skier Appreciation Day, Sunlight Mountain. $20 lift tickets for all; proceeds benefit United Way of Garfield County.

January 7: Snow Mountain Ranch Classic Race, 7.5k and 15k, $20 to $45. Get information at snowmountainranch.org.

January 7-8: Colorado Mountain Mushers at Snow Mountain Ranch.

January 8: College Day, Silverton Mountain. College students get two-for-one guided skiing. Make reservations at 970-387-5706 or silvertonmountain.com.

January 10: Aspen Snowmass SkiMo Race Series #2, Aspen Highlands. The three-race SkiMo Race Series returns for its second race, this time at Aspen Highlands. (aspensnowmass.com)

January 12-15: 2017 Wintersköl, Aspen Mountain. The 66th Wintersköl brings four days of celebration, with snow sculptures, fireworks, an evening torchlight descent, a canine fashion show, fat-bike races, après ski parties and more. (aspensnowmass.com)

January 14-15: Safety Fest, Copper Mountain. Copper supports the National Ski Area Association’s Safety Awareness Week with the annual SafetyFest, featuring a weekend of safe skiing and riding education, demonstrations and giveaways. (coppercolorado.com)

January 14-16: Winterfest, Purgatory. Find out more at purgatoryresort.com.

Keep reading for more events this month.


