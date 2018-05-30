Five Ways to Get CBD Oil and Concentrates

The legality of CBD oil made from hemp depends on whom you ask, but it can still be purchased in fifty states.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has exploded in popularity over the past few years, thanks to its medical benefits and lack of psychoactive effects; it shows great potential for treating anxiety, pain, inflammation, seizures, sleeping disorders and neurological conditions. According to a 2017 study by the Hemp Business Journal , CBD sales from products derived from hemp and marijuana more than tripled from 2014 to 2017, going from $108.1 million to $358.4 million in just three years. By 2020, CBD sales are predicted to reach $1.153 billion.

That is, if people can figure out how to buy CBD oil and concentrates. Most often used for medical reasons, these products can be purchased through a number of platforms...but often not easily, thanks to the murky laws surrounding marijuana and hemp. The murk is so thick that police departments in Tennessee and Indiana have even gotten lost in the confusion. To help guide you through this new shopping journey, here are five ways to purchase CBD oil and concentrates.

Dispensaries

Obviously, you can only do this in a state where commercial marijuana is legal, but if you're lucky enough to live in such a place, dispensaries are your best option for in-person retail. Although every CBD product in a Colorado dispensary must have some THC, extractors are coming out with concentrates and oils containing less than 5 percent THC.