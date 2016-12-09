menu

Ten Cannabis Stocking Stuffers Every Stoner Will Love

Jane West Launches New Line of Glass, Just in Time for Holiday Shopping


Friday, December 9, 2016 at 5:47 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Stoned Girls
It's becoming easier than ever to find stocking stuffers that the tokers in your life will love all year ’round. Whether they need to upgrade from the plastic dispensary containers to transport their weed, create a bong on the go or simply enjoy a classic ornament, they'll appreciate finding some of these in their stockings come Christmas morning.

Jane West

1. Jane West's The Weekender

Every smoker needs containers to hold weed; this is a given. With Jane West's Weekender, you've got storage on the go. It has five compartments for your varying strains, a custom taster, and room for a mini lighter. Smaller than your phone, it's the perfect size to throw in a bag and take with you for a weekend away. Read our story on West's newest line of bongs.

Penguin Random House

2. Stoner's Coloring Book

Related Stories

Adult coloring books are all the rage, so why not pick up this one for your favorite stoner? Created by Jared Hoffman, the book has drawings created by artists from all over the world, and every page is weed-themed. Last summer, we talked with Jared and learned more about how coloring can enhance your high.

Billowby

3. Grav Labs' Sherlock Pipe

This little beauty is perfect to slip in your pocket to smoke on the go. Crafted out of sturdy glass, Grav's Sherlock Pipe comes in two sizes — four or six inches — and a variety of colors. For twenty bucks, how can you go wrong?

Traveling Puff

4. The Traveling Puff

Experience cool bong hits anywhere you go with the Traveling Puff. It's compact and lightweight, and turns any water bottle into a pipe.

Shine Papers

5. Gold Rolling Paper

It's $20 for a pack of two — but that's cheap when you're literally smoking gold. These rolling papers are 24K edible gold, made with a hemp-blend base for a smooth burn. Pick up a few for the New Year's Eve party you're planning to hit up!

Keep reading for more stocking stuffers.


