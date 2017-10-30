The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Bad Plus is wrapping up one last tour with pianist Ethan Iverson, who will be replaced by Orrin Evans at the beginning of 2018; the act will stop at the Boulder Theater on Wednesday. Legendary South African singer Johnny Clegg plays at the Boulder Theater on Thursday as part of the Final Journey tour. Also on tap this week are Dream Theater at the Paramount, Itchy-O Hallowmass at Summit Music Hall and Slowdive at the Ogden Theatre. Bruno Mars was slated to play the Pepsi Center tonight, but the show has been postponed and a new Denver date will be announced. See our full list of picks below.