The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Bad Plus is wrapping up one last tour with pianist Ethan Iverson, who will be replaced by Orrin Evans at the beginning of 2018; the act will stop at the Boulder Theater on Wednesday. Legendary South African singer Johnny Clegg plays at the Boulder Theater on Thursday as part of the Final Journey tour. Also on tap this week are Dream Theater at the Paramount, Itchy-O Hallowmass at Summit Music Hall and Slowdive at the Ogden Theatre. Bruno Mars was slated to play the Pepsi Center tonight, but the show has been postponed and a new Denver date will be announced. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 30
The Used
$34.50-$37, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Cobalt
$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31
Dream Theater
$35-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Front Bottoms
$26.25-$31, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Itchy-O Hallowmass
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
$27.75-$32.75, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Alvvays
$17.50-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Have Mercy
$15-$17, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Wrecks
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1
Slowdive
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Devil Wears Prada
$20-$24, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Bad Plus
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Chicano Batman
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Poppy
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Matt Wertz
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Freddy Cole
$17-$37, 6 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Mandolin Orange
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Bloody Beetroots
$20-$40, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Johnny Clegg
$40-$55, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Wes Tucker
$25-$28, 5:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Al Stewart
$50, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
