 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Itchy-O Hallowmass is on Halloween at Summit Music Hall.EXPAND
Itchy-O Hallowmass is on Halloween at Summit Music Hall.
Scott Lentz

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 30, 2017 | 5:40am
AA

The Bad Plus is wrapping up one last tour with pianist Ethan Iverson, who will be replaced by Orrin Evans at the beginning of 2018; the act will stop at the Boulder Theater on Wednesday. Legendary South African singer Johnny Clegg plays at the Boulder Theater on Thursday as part of the Final Journey tour. Also on tap this week are Dream Theater at the Paramount, Itchy-O Hallowmass at Summit Music Hall and Slowdive at the Ogden Theatre. Bruno Mars was slated to play the Pepsi Center tonight, but the show has been postponed and a new Denver date will be announced. See our full list of picks below.

Related Stories

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30

The Used
$34.50-$37, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Cobalt
$10, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31

Dream Theater
$35-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Front Bottoms
$26.25-$31, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Itchy-O Hallowmass
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Chris Robinson Brotherhood
$27.75-$32.75, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Alvvays
$17.50-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Have Mercy
$15-$17, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Wrecks
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Slowdive
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Devil Wears Prada
$20-$24, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Bad Plus
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Chicano Batman
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Poppy
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Matt Wertz
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Freddy Cole
$17-$37, 6 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Mandolin Orange
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Bloody Beetroots
$20-$40, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Johnny Clegg
$40-$55, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Wes Tucker
$25-$28, 5:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Al Stewart
$50, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >